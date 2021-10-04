Video: Nico Vink Shows Off his Latest Creation in 'Spreading Happiness Part 2'

Last winter, Nico broke ground on a new partnership with La Fenasosa Bike Park in Spain. He worked his magic to create beautifully sculpted lines that every level of rider would enjoy. We called it, "Spreading Happiness."This year Nico returned to build even more trails and jumps, and firmly place La Fenasosa Bike Park at the top of our list of dream riding locations. To top it off, he produced this incredible video for us all to enjoy.La Fenasosa Bike Park is a bit of a passion project for Nico, as he does all the building work purely out of his love for spreading the stoke that has made him a lifelong lover of two wheels. The park is located in the Alicante region of Spain, and it's terrain, and climate make it a perfect winter home for Nico to build to his hearts content.Brothers, Raul and Emric Schneeberger, are lucky enough to shred with Nico on the regular, and its not hard to see Nico's trademark style rubbing off on them.One of the coolest parts of Nico's builds, is they have a ton of room for progression and riding with multiple people all at once. Because they have so many transfers and line options, they can be ridden and enjoyed by a wide range of skill levels, from people new to jumping, all the way to someone like Nico.Not only did Nico build lines based around progression, he also built some proper big jumps.The amount of trail that Nico has built here is incredible. When he is given the freedom to build what he wants, his creativity really shines and the trails that are left are truly unique.A video this rad is only possible with an equally rad crew.We can't wait to see what Nico does next!Video:Hector CashFernando MarmolejoFPV Drone:Raul FPVEditing+Photos:Fernando MarmolejoBuild Crew:Aloïs D'adamoKristof LenssensJeroen MeersmanFenasosa LocalsSpecial Thanks To:Alex OrbanMaxime DebeatsEvelio MataixPau BelenguerOrban Family