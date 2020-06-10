Video: Nico Vink Shows off his New Creations at La Fenasosa Bike Park in 'Spreading Happiness'

Words: Nico Vink

Nico Vink, a name that comes along with imagery of Fest Series big air, going ridiculously fast, and of course, style. But what many might not know, is that Nico also spends much of his time building trails that even us mortals can enjoy. In his words, "Spreading Happiness". He recently just finished up a big project at La Fenasosa Bike Park in Alicante, Spain where he built multiple lines, from beginner to pro. Above is the full highlights cut, but continue down to hear more about the project from Nico as well as watch a "One Shot" clip and his favorite POV lap.Fenasosa is a Bikepark in Spain one hour from Alicante. The Bikepark is owned by the Orban family they've been running the park for 12 years. The family has Belgian roots and they used to race the Belgium DH national series, that's where I originally met them. 2 years ago Jean Phillipe and Alex Orban reached out to me and asked me if I would be down to build a line in the Park.I enjoy different styles of riding and building, Sometimes I just want to build big and scary stuff but I also love building stuff that flows. I like the challenge of building stuff that suits all levels of riding, Just trying to create different rhythms in the same line, hidden gaps etc. I love building lines that will be open to public. It's kinda like spreading happiness. Whenever I've built a new public trail, I really enjoy sitting in the woods watching and listening to people ride the fresh build.​I wanted to build something creative and technical for my video mixed with flow trail for the park. The first build was the fresh line. The line is almost one km long, the goal was to build something fast and flowy with options to gap, triple or manual. I always try building features that have different options of how to ride them. That way the trail is more interesting and leaves margin to progress. There's a hidden extension on the new line with a couple more technical and creative features. The lines I modified are called the 55 and the SX line. The 55 has a similar layout to the original version but I modified the existing features and added a bunch of new features. The original SX was 8 years old and super fun to ride but there was a lot of opportunity to make the jumps bigger so we did.In total, we've been building for more or less 2 months. Originally we were only supposed to be building for 3 weeks to then shoot a video. The first 3 weeks we built the new line and the pro extension to the line. Due the lockdown, the videographer wasn't allowed to travel so we had to postpone the shoot. On top of the lockdown, we had the wettest month of April since they started registering the rainfall, This meant we couldn't ride or shoot the line anyways. The lockdown was pretty tight in Spain but luckily the park is on private property and we were able to use that time to build more. My buddy Kristof came out to build for 10 days and it was really rad to have the bike park locals helping us build the lines. I Can't thank The Orban family enough for the good times.My life is dedicated to riding bikes and building new trails to then ride on. I'm finally in a position where I get enough support to do these types of projects and I'm beyond grateful to the people supporting me. I'm stoked on the companies supporting me and therefore I want to stoke them out. I'm riding for Transition Bikes, Neatflow, Hopetech, Reverse, Looseriders, Kenda, Ohlins, Bell and Vans.Location: La Fenasosa Bike Park in Alicante, SpainVideo/photos: Fernando Marmolejo