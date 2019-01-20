VIDEOS

Video: Nico Vink Tearing Up Chatel Bike Park in 'Mythos'

Jan 20, 2019
by loose riders  
Nico Vink 2019 - Mythos

by LooseRiders
Views: 1,571    Faves: 14    Comments: 1


Nico Vink tearing down Bike Park Chatel like nobody else can. Nico built a lot of the trails there - one of them being the famous Vink Line - and he spends loads of time at the bike park every Summer. You could call it his second home. After all these years he still manages to find new gaps and pull off some unseen lines and stunts.

Pure style, fast as lightning, watch this now.


Top section at the VINK LINE

New year, new outfit
Full speed T-bog

Video by Bart Cautaerts

7 Comments

  • + 1
 I ain’t watching that “illuminati new world order” sponsored trash , always thought nico was a weirdo !
  • + 0
 Wow you're right, the all seeing eye of Lucifer rammed right down our throat!
  • + 1
 min:1:20
"MOM; Nico dinner is ready,hurry up
Nico: ok mom i m coming!"
  • + 2
 Shredder !
  • + 1
 Municipal waste!! Sick!
  • + 1
 I wish it was longer..
  • + 4
 is that what she said?

