Video: Nico Vink Tearing Up Chatel Bike Park in 'Mythos'

Nico Vink tearing down Bike Park Chatel like nobody else can. Nico built a lot of the trails there - one of them being the famous Vink Line - and he spends loads of time at the bike park every Summer. You could call it his second home. After all these years he still manages to find new gaps and pull off some unseen lines and stunts.
Pure style, fast as lightning, watch this now.
Video by Bart Cautaerts
"MOM; Nico dinner is ready,hurry up
Nico: ok mom i m coming!"
