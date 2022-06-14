Video: Nico Vink Turns Dreams Into Reality on Dirt in 'Esperanto'

Jun 14, 2022
by Teton Gravity Research  


You could say that despite his long and storied career, Nico Vink is still a bit of a dark horse in the mountain bike world. After getting his start in the flatlands of Belgium as a BMX racer, those insane bike handling fundamentals quickly led Vink to bigger mountains and bigger bikes, culminating in racing DH at the highest level and hitting the biggest bike jumps in the world. That has since inspired the Schwalbe Tires athlete to become a master trailbuilder with a truly unmatched ability to turn dreams into reality on dirt.

For more information on Esperanto and to find tickets for the film tour, go to Teton Gravity Research's Tour Page.

In Ecuador, we joined forces with Vink, Carson Storch, Johny Salido and local ripper Rene Arevalo Coloma. We arrived to Vink putting the finishing touches on a masterpiece of a jump line before sessioning it and the network of nearby enduro trails. A few months later, we reconnected with Vink at Spain's La Fenasosa Bike Park, where he laced up techy jump lines aboard his hardtail. Watch Vink turn these trails and massive freeride jumps into a playground in the latest episode of The Athlete Edits.

How about freeriding at 15,000 feet? Max Ritter/TGR photo.

High above Ecuador's Changuil region, Vink sculpted a massive jump line to enjoy with Carson Storch and Johny Salido. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

While Vink loves riding his big bike, he's a fiend on little wheels too. Ale Di Lullo photo.

Vink prefers life on the back wheel. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Watching Vink hit corners at mach speed is an experience unlike any other. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Post-ride chills. Max Ritter/TGR photo.


