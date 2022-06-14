Video: Nico Vink Turns Dreams Into Reality on Dirt in 'Esperanto'

You could say that despite his long and storied career, Nico Vink is still a bit of a dark horse
in the mountain bike world. After getting his start in the flatlands of Belgium as a BMX racer, those insane bike handling fundamentals quickly led Vink to bigger mountains and bigger bikes, culminating in racing DH at the highest level and hitting the biggest bike jumps in the world. That has since inspired the Schwalbe Tires athlete to become a master trailbuilder with a truly unmatched ability to turn dreams into reality on dirt.
In Ecuador, we joined forces with Vink, Carson Storch, Johny Salido and local ripper Rene Arevalo Coloma. We arrived to Vink putting the finishing touches on a masterpiece of a jump line before sessioning it and the network of nearby enduro trails. A few months later, we reconnected with Vink at Spain's La Fenasosa Bike Park, where he laced up techy jump lines aboard his hardtail. Watch Vink turn these trails and massive freeride jumps into a playground in the latest episode of The Athlete Edits.
