Video: Nico Vink's First Big Bike Jump Line at Royal Hills Bike Park is Now Open to the Public

Words by Nico Vink
Super stoked to announce that one of my favourite spots to ride jumps will be open to the public from September 2022.
Royal Hills is a very special place to me. In 2013, I decided to quit racing and focus on freeride. At that point, I had been dreaming about building a big set of jumps for the DH bike for quite some years and Royal Hills gave me the opportunity to build my first proper DH bike line on their property.
I've hosted multiple Fest events and sessions on the location and RH provided tons of good times.
In November 2021, Stoïca from RH contacted me to ask if we would like to build a bike park on the location. I really liked the idea so we got a 3 guy crew together and started the build in January 2022. The crew was made up of Kristof Lenssens, Aloïs d'Adamo and myself.
We had the idea of adding two lines to the venue that are both interconnectable with the two existing big lines. One is called the “Flow Line” and is the easiest. The second is called the “Snake Line” which is a bit more technical and has a set of medium sized table tops at the bottom of the line.
The lines are more or less 600 meters in length, built in such a way that there are a lot of possibilities. With all 4 upper lines being interconnectable with all 4 lower lines, the bikepark provides tons of options. We‘ve built the lines in a way that when doing trains or riding with friends you can easily overtake each other, ride side by side whilst ripping trough the woods and finish either on the easy flow trail, the medium sized table tops or the the big set of jumps at the bottom of the hill, which is a pretty exciting experience.
We finished the build mid-February and let the lines dry out until April. The testing crew consisted of Kristof Lenssens, Jeroen Meersman, Marcin Rot, Alois D’adamo, Héloïse Lamberti, Steven Stuyven and myself. Super stoked on how the lines are running and looking forward to people coming to ride the Royal Hills bike park.
The Royal Hills compound is usually known for its moto tracks as it offers 2MX tracks, a SX track, MX Freeride compound and Enduro Moto trails. Adding a bike park to the location has turned it into a great place to disconnect and a super fun spot for any two wheeled off-road enthusiasts.
For more info: royalhillsexperience.comMedia crew:
Hannah Retz, Raul Martinez, Hector Cash, Thomas Sandell and Héloïse Lamberti.Riders:
Marcin Rot, Kristof Lenssens, Aloïs D’adamo, Nico Vink, Vincent Tupin, Andreu Lacondeguy and William Robert.
