Video: Nico Vink's First Big Bike Jump Line at Royal Hills Bike Park is Now Open to the Public

Sep 21, 2022
by Nico Vink  

Words by Nico Vink

Super stoked to announce that one of my favourite spots to ride jumps will be open to the public from September 2022.

Royal Hills is a very special place to me. In 2013, I decided to quit racing and focus on freeride. At that point, I had been dreaming about building a big set of jumps for the DH bike for quite some years and Royal Hills gave me the opportunity to build my first proper DH bike line on their property.


default

I've hosted multiple Fest events and sessions on the location and RH provided tons of good times.

In November 2021, Stoïca from RH contacted me to ask if we would like to build a bike park on the location. I really liked the idea so we got a 3 guy crew together and started the build in January 2022. The crew was made up of Kristof Lenssens, Aloïs d'Adamo and myself.






We had the idea of adding two lines to the venue that are both interconnectable with the two existing big lines. One is called the “Flow Line” and is the easiest. The second is called the “Snake Line” which is a bit more technical and has a set of medium sized table tops at the bottom of the line.

The lines are more or less 600 meters in length, built in such a way that there are a lot of possibilities. With all 4 upper lines being interconnectable with all 4 lower lines, the bikepark provides tons of options. We‘ve built the lines in a way that when doing trains or riding with friends you can easily overtake each other, ride side by side whilst ripping trough the woods and finish either on the easy flow trail, the medium sized table tops or the the big set of jumps at the bottom of the hill, which is a pretty exciting experience.




We finished the build mid-February and let the lines dry out until April. The testing crew consisted of Kristof Lenssens, Jeroen Meersman, Marcin Rot, Alois D’adamo, Héloïse Lamberti, Steven Stuyven and myself. Super stoked on how the lines are running and looking forward to people coming to ride the Royal Hills bike park.





The Royal Hills compound is usually known for its moto tracks as it offers 2MX tracks, a SX track, MX Freeride compound and Enduro Moto trails. Adding a bike park to the location has turned it into a great place to disconnect and a super fun spot for any two wheeled off-road enthusiasts.


For more info: royalhillsexperience.com

Media crew: Hannah Retz, Raul Martinez, Hector Cash, Thomas Sandell and Héloïse Lamberti.

Riders: Marcin Rot, Kristof Lenssens, Aloïs D’adamo, Nico Vink, Vincent Tupin, Andreu Lacondeguy and William Robert.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Nico Vink


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Crans Montana 2022
99939 views
New Motors, Derailleurs, & Yetis: EWS Crans-Montana 2022
98277 views
Spotted: A New Rocky Mountain Slayer for 2023?
57514 views
We Are One Announces Arrival 170, Updated Arrival 152
54269 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Tallboy Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
54099 views
Racing & Industry Rumours: Hardline Series, Vergier Trexit (false), OneUp Investment, etc.
49866 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A SCOR 4060 Frameset
45383 views
First Look: DT Swiss Introduces New FR 541 Rim
42262 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Hyperlink: "For more info: royalhillsexperience.com" doesn't lead to the website.
  • 1 0
 So any info on where the bikepark is actually located would be neat.
  • 2 0
 Royal Hills Experience moto tracks, near Toulouse in south of France Smile
  • 2 0
 @Voxran: Thanks I found it on google too. My point was that in a news article info like this should be in the first paragraph.
  • 1 0
 Nico is a master at shapping and riding !
  • 1 0
 Thank you Nico!!!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008122
Mobile Version of Website