Video: Nico Vink's Sendiest Clips from 2018

Fast as hell, pure style! Another year in the books for Belgian freeride king Nico Vink. When he's not building and riding the most progressive courses the sport has ever witnessed, he's riding some epic freeride spots or going bananas in your local bike park doing crazy gaps and manual lines.
Always seeking to push himself and the sport forward. We couldn't be more grateful to have this guy on our team. Sit back and enjoy 3 minutes of pure insanity filmed all over the globe.
Huge shoutout to all filmers:
Clay Porter
John Reynolds
Chris Seager
Thomas Sandell
Shaperideshoot
Bart Cautaerts
Jelle Harnisfeger
Thomas Di Giovanni
Sam Needham
This video is brought to you in collaboration with Scott Bikes. Check out Nico's year in POV right here:
All pictures by Eric Palmer
