Video: Nico Vink's Sendiest Clips from 2018

Jan 26, 2019
by loose riders  
Loose Riders VINK 2018

by LooseRiders
Views: 378    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Fast as hell, pure style! Another year in the books for Belgian freeride king Nico Vink. When he's not building and riding the most progressive courses the sport has ever witnessed, he's riding some epic freeride spots or going bananas in your local bike park doing crazy gaps and manual lines.

Always seeking to push himself and the sport forward. We couldn't be more grateful to have this guy on our team. Sit back and enjoy 3 minutes of pure insanity filmed all over the globe.


Huge shoutout to all filmers:

Clay Porter
John Reynolds
Chris Seager
Thomas Sandell
Modify Content
Shaperideshoot
Bart Cautaerts
Jelle Harnisfeger
Thomas Di Giovanni
Sam Needham

Huge nac nac at Darkfest 2018


This video is brought to you in collaboration with Scott Bikes. Check out Nico's year in POV right here:

Follow us on social media for more daily Loose Riding and find out what Loose Riders are all about: loose-riders.com


All pictures by Eric Palmer

4 Comments

  • + 2
 I feel like there should be a lot more, but what I saw was frickin' sick!!
  • + 1
 Whats the second soundtrack called? or wahts the name of the band?
  • + 1
 Scott gambler, built like a brick sh*thouse.
  • + 1
 Huge!!!

