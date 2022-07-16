Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Nicole Kennedy Dirt Surfing in Farwell Canyon
Jul 15, 2022
by
Yoann Barelli
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Nicole went to Farwell Canyon to explore and shred this iconic spot. Follow her journey in a pretty rad video full of Nicole's joy for biking.
Video by
@toevs
Follow CJ
@nicole.a.kennedy
See more of the ITGPT videos here
here
.
Posted In:
Videos
Nicole Kennedy
#PBWMN
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
80691 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
76493 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
74901 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
67042 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
58631 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
52526 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
46619 views
Eurobike 2022: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
42458 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
benneyboi
(0 mins ago)
First Sick video too!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008654
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment