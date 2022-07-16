Video: Nicole Kennedy Dirt Surfing in Farwell Canyon

Jul 15, 2022
by Yoann Barelli  

Nicole went to Farwell Canyon to explore and shred this iconic spot. Follow her journey in a pretty rad video full of Nicole's joy for biking.

Video by @toevs
Follow CJ @nicole.a.kennedy
See more of the ITGPT videos here here.

Posted In:
Videos Nicole Kennedy #PBWMN


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 First Sick video too!





