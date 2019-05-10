VIDEOS

Video: Sam Hill's Custom Nukeproof Mega 290 - EWS Madeira 2019

May 10, 2019
by Chain Reaction Cycles  

Team CRC Mavic manager Nigel Pages talks us through the Nukeproof Mega 290 that Team CRC Mavic rider Sam Hill will be racing at the third round of the Enduro World Series in Madeira this weekend. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!



Must Read This Week
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
89588 views
Sick Bicycle Co Responds to Anger Over Undelivered Frames
59070 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
54956 views
Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail
52803 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
47104 views
First Look: Manitou's 180mm Mezzer Pro Fork and Mara Pro Shock - Garda Trentino 2019
45252 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
43745 views
Team Videos: Maribor DH World Cup 2019 [Updated]
43072 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029616
Mobile Version of Website