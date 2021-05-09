Video: Nigel Page's BMX Collection

May 9, 2021
by Taylor Smith  

Pager's
BMX Collection














Pager has been riding BMX bikes since he was a kid, and his love for bikes has only grown.

You can see what he's been up to here...

Not only does he run a world-class MTB Enduro Team, Chain Reaction Cycles, but he has also amassed a huge collection of bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes, and BMX's.



Pager doesn't just buy them and put these bikes on the wall, he gets them out and races them... here he is at a BMX national at the Manchester track.



Most of the BMX's he has are new remakes of old bikes, so modern geometry, but of school style.

One of One Nukeproof BMX, the only one on the planet, custom made back in the day for Pager's racing.

The quadrangle SE Bikes camo as seen on the SE bikes bus back in the '70s.

Two of the 3 Quadanlges in Pager's Garage.


The OM Flyer named after Scot "Old Man" Breithaupt


Pager's boy Harrison is getting well into his BMXs, here he is doing a bit of gate practice on the little Intense featured in the video.

There will be more videos to come, bike checks, a bit of riding, a bit of everything. If you want to see something specific (Rob Warner on one of these BMXs) let us know and we'll see what we can do.

Keep an eye out for a tour of Pager's Mountain bike collection coming out soon.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks


