Video: Night Moves with Mark Wallace at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park

Aug 16, 2024
by FullOnLighting  
We hit the trails at Jordie Lunn Bike Park on Vancouver Island with Mark Wallace and Max McCulloch to showcase our upcoming bike light release.

Full On Lighting, based in Victoria, is building lights only 2 minutes from where this video was filmed. Drawing from decades of experience in the commercial outdoor solar lighting industry, the team at Full On formed in early 2023 with the goal of creating a night riding experience that mimicked daytime and would allow riders to ride faster, be safer, and have more fun.

Camden Rutherfurd, Whistler Pump Track

With a focus on optical design, our first product, the MB6 offers an ultra wide beam that illuminates your full field of view allowing you to see better, while enhancing the rider’s sense of speed and spatial awareness.

Using our active light control mode, the MB6 will automatically adjust the shape and amount of light provided, ensuring you always have the light you need for all riding conditions, without having to worry about managing battery life.

Sean Bourquin and Tracey Janes, top of Double D, Mount Tzouhalem

To sign up for a discounted price at launch and keep up to date on updates please visit us here presale.fullonlighting.com/4 or follow us on instagram @fullonlighting

Mark Wallace, Jordie Lunn Bike Park


2 Comments
 I can't imagine buying lights that require an external battery pack these days, no matter how wide the beam pattern is.
 Damn that looks like a good time. Always something special about a spooky night rip







