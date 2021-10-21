Video: Nik Nestoroff Podiums at Sea Otter

Oct 21, 2021
by The Flick  
Nestoroff Places 3rd at Sea Otter Dual Slalom

by KHSBicycles
Nik Nestoroff headed up to this year's rendition of the Sea Otter Classic to leave his mark on the Dual Slalom race. Nik gave it his all and was able to put himself on the podium at the end of the day with his third place finish.







1 Comment

 good one Nick !

