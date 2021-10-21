TV
Video: Nik Nestoroff Podiums at Sea Otter
Oct 21, 2021
The Flick
Nestoroff Places 3rd at Sea Otter Dual Slalom
KHSBicycles
Views: 57
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Nik Nestoroff headed up to this year's rendition of the Sea Otter Classic to leave his mark on the Dual Slalom race. Nik gave it his all and was able to put himself on the podium at the end of the day with his third place finish.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
KHS
Nick Nestoroff
Dual Slalom
Sea Otter 2021
Sea Otter Classic
jeronimopaez
(44 mins ago)
good one Nick !
[Reply]
