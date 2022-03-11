close
Video: Nik Nestoroff Previews the 2022 Tennessee National DH Course
Mar 11, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Hop on board for a lap with Nik Nestoroff down the 2022 Tennessee National track for the first USDH National race of the season.
—
Nik and Kailey
41 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
18
0
DANV
(2 days ago)
Gotta admit; that looks like a sick downhill track
[Reply]
2
0
dhagz
(2 days ago)
Flowy one forsure.
[Reply]
12
0
drtraildog
(2 days ago)
This is going to be fun with overnight rain and a strong possibility of snow Saturday morning. Temp Saturday at 1 pm 27 degrees.
[Reply]
7
0
j1sisslow
(2 days ago)
East Coast March weather will get you every time.
[Reply]
1
0
manglermixer
(2 days ago)
calling for 2-4" of snow now, yikes!
[Reply]
1
0
brandaneisma
(2 days ago)
Good training for Lourdes eh?
[Reply]
1
0
dmackyaheard
(2 days ago)
Its gonna be ROOOOOWDY
[Reply]
8
0
gotohe11carolina
(2 days ago)
I’ll take that ride around on the Red Bull drop and step ip
[Reply]
2
0
jackalope
(2 days ago)
Me and you both. Btw, best PB handle ever
[Reply]
2
0
Canadmos
(2 days ago)
hux your rux
[Reply]
5
1
tatchle1
(2 days ago)
They always ride at Windrock in late Winter/early Spring. It's pretty much a guaranteed slopfest, and it's ugly as hell without any leaves on the trees. Why not use this course in the late spring or early fall to show how awesome it is?
[Reply]
5
0
jeremy3220
(2 days ago)
It is a shame it only gets coverage in late winter (ugliest time if year).
[Reply]
6
0
Mntneer
(2 days ago)
Because World Cup circuit riders aren’t going to return to Windrock to race rather than ride WC races
[Reply]
5
0
cougar797
(2 days ago)
Love watching real pro riders. Their line are always so smooth And eastern dh racing for the win. Getting gnarly in the woods.
[Reply]
11
7
ArturoBandini
(2 days ago)
… I met Dolly Parton in Tennessee
Her titties were filled with Hennessy…that is all.
[Reply]
4
3
tatchle1
(2 days ago)
I'm from Tennessee. Can confirm.
[Reply]
1
1
BeerGuzlinFool
(20 hours ago)
Thought it would be moonshine.
[Reply]
4
0
sh0use
(2 days ago)
Good lort, jesus take the wheel
[Reply]
3
0
blacktea
(2 days ago)
What strange woods, a little ghostly
[Reply]
9
0
pisgahgnar
(2 days ago)
In two months it will be a rainforest. This is just what winter looks like in Southern Appalachia
[Reply]
7
0
blacktea
(2 days ago)
@pisgahgnar
: I'm just wondering, I don't want to criticize
[Reply]
3
0
preach
(2 days ago)
@blacktea
: we do have more fir/pine forests in the southern Appalachians but they tend to be on the NC/Tenn state line and higher elevations. Windrock is pretty much a hardwood disiduous forest.
[Reply]
1
0
CarbonShmarbon
(1 days ago)
Resident Evil IV anyone?
I was watching for a guy with a burlap mask, dirty apron and a chainsaw running around beside the track.
-actually that would be awesome. Someone please do that.
#longlivechainsaw
[Reply]
3
0
preach
(2 days ago)
Windrock is a proving ground at it's core
[Reply]
2
1
swylier
(2 days ago)
Looks like there's a solid inside line at 0:34 that skips that quick right hander and gives you more speed into the straight.
- Armchair Expert
[Reply]
1
1
CarbonShmarbon
(1 days ago)
I saw that too. -Couch Lounger
[Reply]
2
0
WY228
(2 days ago)
Would be cool if they made the big double at the end the finish line like a supercross track.
[Reply]
3
0
aks21
(2 days ago)
Brown.
[Reply]
2
1
emery033
(2 days ago)
Would a DH bike be needed for this track? Hard to tell biased on GoPro effect, but seems like an Enduro bike could handle.
[Reply]
2
0
JudyYellow
(2 days ago)
Alot of folks ride Enduro bikes there. They have a single crown class to I believe.
[Reply]
1
0
Lokirides
(22 hours ago)
I mean, if people are riding Rampage on single crown bikes, does any track "need" a DH bike? No, not any more. But a DH bike will be faster at Windrock and most steep tracks.
[Reply]
3
0
loganbinggeli
(2 days ago)
Go Nickolson
[Reply]
2
0
cristiantomlinson
(2 days ago)
Hotdam that looks awesome!
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(2 days ago)
Omg. That looks soooooo good.
[Reply]
2
0
b1gboy
(2 days ago)
mint track !
[Reply]
1
0
charmiller
(2 days ago)
gonna be gnarl AF for sure
[Reply]
1
0
shedsidechuck
(2 days ago)
fine lookin track. thanks for that!
[Reply]
1
0
edthesled
(2 days ago)
Watching this stuff really makes me wish Quebec Cup DH was still a thing
[Reply]
1
0
TimnberG
(2 days ago)
I like how the whoops have tough blocks!
[Reply]
1
0
ridelife6
(5 hours ago)
should have went to the right of the rock at 2:10
[Reply]
1
1
immature-cheddar
(2 days ago)
Could do with some evergreens planting.
[Reply]
