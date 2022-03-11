close
Video: Nik Nestoroff Previews the 2022 Tennessee National DH Course

Mar 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHop on board for a lap with Nik Nestoroff down the 2022 Tennessee National track for the first USDH National race of the season.Nik and Kailey


  • 18 0
 Gotta admit; that looks like a sick downhill track
  • 2 0
 Flowy one forsure.
  • 12 0
 This is going to be fun with overnight rain and a strong possibility of snow Saturday morning. Temp Saturday at 1 pm 27 degrees.
  • 7 0
 East Coast March weather will get you every time.
  • 1 0
 calling for 2-4" of snow now, yikes!
  • 1 0
 Good training for Lourdes eh?
  • 1 0
 Its gonna be ROOOOOWDY
  • 8 0
 I’ll take that ride around on the Red Bull drop and step ip
  • 2 0
 Me and you both. Btw, best PB handle ever
  • 2 0
 hux your rux
  • 5 1
 They always ride at Windrock in late Winter/early Spring. It's pretty much a guaranteed slopfest, and it's ugly as hell without any leaves on the trees. Why not use this course in the late spring or early fall to show how awesome it is?
  • 5 0
 It is a shame it only gets coverage in late winter (ugliest time if year).
  • 6 0
 Because World Cup circuit riders aren’t going to return to Windrock to race rather than ride WC races
  • 5 0
 Love watching real pro riders. Their line are always so smooth And eastern dh racing for the win. Getting gnarly in the woods.
  • 11 7
 … I met Dolly Parton in Tennessee
Her titties were filled with Hennessy…that is all.
  • 4 3
 I'm from Tennessee. Can confirm.
  • 1 1
 Thought it would be moonshine.
  • 4 0
 Good lort, jesus take the wheel
  • 3 0
 What strange woods, a little ghostly Smile
  • 9 0
 In two months it will be a rainforest. This is just what winter looks like in Southern Appalachia
  • 7 0
 @pisgahgnar: I'm just wondering, I don't want to criticize Smile
  • 3 0
 @blacktea: we do have more fir/pine forests in the southern Appalachians but they tend to be on the NC/Tenn state line and higher elevations. Windrock is pretty much a hardwood disiduous forest.
  • 1 0
 Resident Evil IV anyone?
I was watching for a guy with a burlap mask, dirty apron and a chainsaw running around beside the track.
-actually that would be awesome. Someone please do that. #longlivechainsaw
  • 3 0
 Windrock is a proving ground at it's core
  • 2 1
 Looks like there's a solid inside line at 0:34 that skips that quick right hander and gives you more speed into the straight.
- Armchair Expert
  • 1 1
 I saw that too. -Couch Lounger
  • 2 0
 Would be cool if they made the big double at the end the finish line like a supercross track.
  • 3 0
 Brown.
  • 2 1
 Would a DH bike be needed for this track? Hard to tell biased on GoPro effect, but seems like an Enduro bike could handle.
  • 2 0
 Alot of folks ride Enduro bikes there. They have a single crown class to I believe.
  • 1 0
 I mean, if people are riding Rampage on single crown bikes, does any track "need" a DH bike? No, not any more. But a DH bike will be faster at Windrock and most steep tracks.
  • 3 0
 Go Nickolson
  • 2 0
 Hotdam that looks awesome!
  • 1 0
 Omg. That looks soooooo good.
  • 2 0
 mint track !
  • 1 0
 gonna be gnarl AF for sure
  • 1 0
 fine lookin track. thanks for that!
  • 1 0
 Watching this stuff really makes me wish Quebec Cup DH was still a thing
  • 1 0
 I like how the whoops have tough blocks!
  • 1 0
 should have went to the right of the rock at 2:10
  • 1 1
 Could do with some evergreens planting.

