Video: Nik Nestoroff's Course Preview for Downhill Southeast Round 1
Feb 26, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Take a lap with Nik Nestoroff down the first Downhill Southeast race of the year at the Trials Training Center in Southern Tennessee! Brand new track for the race!
—
Nik and Kailey
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Downhill Southeast
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
rkstar
(20 mins ago)
Tight and techy. No freeways there. Enjoy racers.
[Reply]
2
0
wmelton14
(9 mins ago)
G-out at the finish line will claim some souls this weekend
[Reply]
2
1
neimbc
(1 hours ago)
Pretty narrow and tight. Looks more enduro friendly.
[Reply]
1
0
sunringlerider
(2 mins ago)
Moist
[Reply]
