Video: Nik Nestoroff's Course Preview for Downhill Southeast Round 1

Feb 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTake a lap with Nik Nestoroff down the first Downhill Southeast race of the year at the Trials Training Center in Southern Tennessee! Brand new track for the race!Nik and Kailey


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Downhill Southeast


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Tight and techy. No freeways there. Enjoy racers.
  • 2 0
 G-out at the finish line will claim some souls this weekend
  • 2 1
 Pretty narrow and tight. Looks more enduro friendly.
  • 1 0
 Moist

