Video: Nikki Whiles Shreds Secret Trails in South Wales

Sep 19, 2019
by Juice Lubes  

For our end-of-summer Home to Roost, we're in South Wales with the jib-master General Nikki Whiles.

Nikki is a one-time racer turned trail builder, adventurer and shredder that's as happy on the trails on a mountain bike as he is on a drop-bar gravel ride.

There's no complicated story here - we wanted to shoot with Nikki, so we did! Enjoy!

Nikki Whiles riding for Juice Lubes Home to Roost at his local secret trails.

