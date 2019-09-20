Video: Nikki Whiles Shreds Secret Trails in South Wales

For our end-of-summer Home to Roost, we're in South Wales with the jib-master General Nikki Whiles.
Nikki is a one-time racer turned trail builder, adventurer and shredder that's as happy on the trails on a mountain bike as he is on a drop-bar gravel ride.
There's no complicated story here - we wanted to shoot with Nikki, so we did! Enjoy!
Remember... Juice Lubes is the British no-nonsense lubes, cleaners and maintenance brand. We make products that guarantee you'll spend less late nights in the workshop and more time on the trails.
And, everything we do is 3-for-2, just buy three items and get the cheapest for absolutely nothing.
Find out more at http://juicelubes.co.uk
.
3 Comments
Post a Comment