Video: Niko Velasco Rips Through Scorched Trails in South Africa
Dec 19, 2020
by
SandellFilms
After a fire burned through the night on Niko's farm, he had to make sure the trails survived.
Filmed by Thomas Sandell
Regions in Article
Jonkershoek MTO Trails
Videos
Riding Videos
Commencal
BetterRide
(43 mins ago)
Glad to see the trails weren't harmed in the fire! It does look dry though. Stay safe.
