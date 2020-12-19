Video: Niko Velasco Rips Through Scorched Trails in South Africa

Dec 19, 2020
by SandellFilms  

After a fire burned through the night on Niko's farm, he had to make sure the trails survived.

Filmed by Thomas Sandell

Regions in Article
Jonkershoek MTO Trails

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
75558 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
65764 views
$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In
62903 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
61240 views
The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared
55617 views
Knolly Bikes Suing Intense for Alleged Patent Infringement
51581 views
Must Watch: Matt MacDuff's Title Edit is Mind Blowing
45628 views
Bike Check: The Final European Bike Challenge Build is a Carbon & Metal Beauty
37387 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Glad to see the trails weren't harmed in the fire! It does look dry though. Stay safe.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010668
Mobile Version of Website