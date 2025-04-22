Video: Nils Heiniger Tears Up The New Rossignol Heretic in 'A New Dawn'

PRESS RELEASE: Rossignol Bikes

Discover your perfect Heretic below! Pick the one that best suits your style!

HERETIC GX T-Type



• Alloy 6061 frame

• Fox Factory suspensions

• SRAM GX T-Type drivetrain

• SRAM Maven Bronze brakes

• DT SWISS H1900 wheelsets

• 16.5kg / 36.4lbs

• 6200€ - 6200USD – 8000CAD



HERETIC SLX



• Alloy 6061 frame

• Fox Performance Series suspensions

• Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain

• Shimano SLX M7120 4-piston brakes

• e*13 Grappler Core & Shimano hub wheelsets

• 16.8kg / 37.0lbs

• 4700€ - 4500USD – 5800CAD



HERETIC Deore 12



• Alloy 6061 frame

• Marzocchi Bomber suspensions

• Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain

• Shimano M4120 4-piston brakes

• WTB I30 TCS & Shimano hub wheelsets

• 17.2kg / 37.9lbs

• 3300€ - 3300USD – 4300CAD



Want one ?