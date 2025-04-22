Powered by Outside

Video: Nils Heiniger Tears Up The New Rossignol Heretic in 'A New Dawn'

Apr 22, 2025
by Rossignol Bikes  
PRESS RELEASE: Rossignol Bikes

Performance is about nailing the basics. Bikes have been an obsession for the team at Rossignol for far longer than we’ve been making them. As a company, carving a berm has always lit us up just as much as carving snow. It’s that energy and snap, the angulation, the forward thrust, the merciless pull of gravity, and the ability to steer uninterrupted in the direction of your precise choosing. We live for that. It’s what inspired us to design the all-new Heretic from the ground up.

It’s everything you want and nothing you don’t. Done simply, effectively, and with our continued commitment, durability front of mind. With all-new geometry, kinematics, and hydroformed tubing, we’ve introduced three new builds that focus on performance where it matters.

• 20% Lighter & Stiffer ​
• Repairable & Recyclable ​
• Alloy frame ​
• Durable, double bearings in critical pivot points ​
• Developped 100% in-house

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

Discover your perfect Heretic below! Pick the one that best suits your style!


HERETIC GX T-Type

• Alloy 6061 frame
• Fox Factory suspensions
• SRAM GX T-Type drivetrain
• SRAM Maven Bronze brakes
• DT SWISS H1900 wheelsets
• 16.5kg / 36.4lbs
• 6200€ - 6200USD – 8000CAD
photo

HERETIC SLX

• Alloy 6061 frame
• Fox Performance Series suspensions
• Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain
• Shimano SLX M7120 4-piston brakes
• e*13 Grappler Core & Shimano hub wheelsets
• 16.8kg / 37.0lbs
• 4700€ - 4500USD – 5800CAD
photo

HERETIC Deore 12

• Alloy 6061 frame
• Marzocchi Bomber suspensions
• Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain
• Shimano M4120 4-piston brakes
• WTB I30 TCS & Shimano hub wheelsets
• 17.2kg / 37.9lbs
• 3300€ - 3300USD – 4300CAD
photo

Want one ?
Now available exclusively on: https://www.rossignol.com/bikes-heretic.html

Video and editing by: HUNT Cinema and Cole Nelson
Photo: Jake Hood

photo


Reviews and Tech Press Releases Rossignol Rossignol Heretic Nils Heiniger


 That middle section left me wanting more! What are we calling that at 0:48, does that still count as a whip or is that so sideways that it's become something else?
  • 60
 It's kind of like a much better looking version of the new Privateer
  • 20
 'Voreppe is a commune in the Isère department in southeastern France. It is part of the Grenoble urban unit.' Nice sound design







