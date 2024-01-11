Video: Nina Hoffmann Shares the Ups & Downs of Racing in 'Focus'

Jan 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRacing - alongside life - has many ups and downs. In this cinematic and short film written by Nina Hoffmann, she opens up about how she deals with it all. Santa Cruz Bicycles


Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Santa Cruz Bicycles Nina Hoffmann


5 Comments
  • 7 0
 Great stuff! Not the usual words that are constantly seen and heard in downhill sport. An honest video that was finally human and interesting again.
  • 4 0
 I hope Nina crushes it this year! We got to chat with her at the last 2 Snowshoe world cups. She took lots of time to talk with my 2 daughters in both English and German. I couldn't think of a better role model for my girls both on and off the track.
  • 5 0
 Hadn't heard the bit about big breaths at the very end before. Will try. Need to get to 100% of my 50% ability...

Anyone know the rules for that hand slapping game? Very confused
  • 1 0
 en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_hands
  • 1 0
 So good! Congrats to Nina on her continued success.







