Video: Nina Hoffmann Shares the Ups & Downs of Racing in 'Focus'
Jan 11, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
5 Comments
Racing - alongside life - has many ups and downs. In this cinematic and short film written by Nina Hoffmann, she opens up about how she deals with it all.
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Nina Hoffmann
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,885 articles
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
7
0
THFL
(1 hours ago)
Great stuff! Not the usual words that are constantly seen and heard in downhill sport. An honest video that was finally human and interesting again.
[Reply]
4
0
Struggleteam
(46 mins ago)
I hope Nina crushes it this year! We got to chat with her at the last 2 Snowshoe world cups. She took lots of time to talk with my 2 daughters in both English and German. I couldn't think of a better role model for my girls both on and off the track.
[Reply]
5
0
fiftypercentsure
(1 hours ago)
Hadn't heard the bit about big breaths at the very end before. Will try. Need to get to 100% of my 50% ability...
Anyone know the rules for that hand slapping game?
[Reply]
1
0
andrewbmxmtb
(57 mins ago)
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_hands
[Reply]
1
0
dhgirly
(11 mins ago)
So good! Congrats to Nina on her continued success.
[Reply]
Anyone know the rules for that hand slapping game?