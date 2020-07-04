Video: Nina Hoffmann's Final Run from the iXS Cup Test Session

Jul 4, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesEven if there are no races at the moment, Wyn Masters, Markus Pekoll and the guys from the iXS Downhill Cup organised an awesome test event at the Bikepark of Schladming. We had the opportunity to do a few timed runs on the upper part of the Downhill track over two days. It was sooo good to ride against to clock again and compare times with other riders. Watch my "final run" of Friday's session - not the fastest one, but pretty loose. Thanks everyone for making that happen! More of this please Nina Hoffmann


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Track was rad. Love how much fun she clearly was having. This is how you know you're doing what you're meant to. So much stoke. So much swag. SOMA SOMA SOMUCH SWAG. 100! 100!
  • 1 0
 A few close calls in that one!

Post a Comment



