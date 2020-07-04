Video: Nina Hoffmann's Final Run from the iXS Cup Test Session

Even if there are no races at the moment, Wyn Masters, Markus Pekoll and the guys from the iXS Downhill Cup organised an awesome test event at the Bikepark of Schladming. We had the opportunity to do a few timed runs on the upper part of the Downhill track over two days. It was sooo good to ride against to clock again and compare times with other riders. Watch my "final run" of Friday's session - not the fastest one, but pretty loose. Thanks everyone for making that happen! More of this please — Nina Hoffmann