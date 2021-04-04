Video: Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht Preview the Capoliveri Legend Cup Course

Apr 4, 2021
by internazionaliditaliaseries  

With a pace worthy of a race lap, Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht ride on the course of tomorrow's Internazionali d'Italia Series Race on the Elba Island

