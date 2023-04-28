Video: Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht Take On the Cape Epic in 'Feel The Heat'

Words: Scott

8 days, over 600km, and 15,000m of climbing, the Cape Epic is the toughest MTB stage race in the world. In this new film, head behind the scenes with SCOTT-SRAM and experience how the drama unfolds from the moment the starting gun is fired in one of the most mentally and physically challenging weeks of racing.The dust from the 2023 edition of the Untamed Cape Epic has settled. Never before have the SCOTT-SRAM team, and riders Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht, been so close to glory and yet in the end, so far away. With a strong performance throughout the intense week, the team have shown the mountain bike community what it comes down to: dedication and the ultimate will to give everything, without exception, to the toughest MTB race in the world. It is the cruel law of the Cape Epic that even this is sometimes not enough, but that’s the story of racing at the highest level.But throughout this brutal week, the team showed more than just the fight for the win. This is a team that is hungry for the coming season, with two riders who have grown together as a unit in their fight for the podium and success. Andri Frischknecht, 3 x Cape Epic finisher, stepped up from the backup team to join 2 x Cape Epic Champion Nino Schurter on the starting line. For Andri, this was an honour and a well-deserved challenge, but with it comes the further pressure of riding with mountainbiking’s G.O.A.T.The Cape Epic writes its own stories and puts riders, the supporting team and race material under the test of a lifetime. Discover what it takes in “Feel The Heat – SCOTT-SRAM at the Cape Epic” as the team share not only the action of a closer-than-ever race fought to the bitter end, but also unprecedented insights behind the curtain of a world-class MTB racing team.Imagery: Cape Epic, Nick MuzikVideo: Park Studios