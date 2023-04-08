Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht's Course Preview for the Capoliveri Legend Cup 2023
Apr 8, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
10x World Champion and Olympic Champion, to name a few. Who better than Nino Schurter could take us on board to preview the course of the Capoliveri Legend XCO with his teammate Andri Frischknecht?
—
Internazionali d'Italia series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Nino Schurter
XC Racing
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023
82972 views
[April Fools] Tech Briefing: April 2023
61876 views
Slack Randoms: Attempting to Break SRAM Transmission, the Smallest Functioning Bike & More
50355 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's Updated Smash
46686 views
First Ride: Classified's Electronic Two-Speed Powershift Hub
45009 views
First Look: 2023 Habit - Cannondale's Most Popular Bike Gets Revitalized
44301 views
EXT Launches Aria Shock
34577 views
Fabio Wibmer Robbed In Chile, Offers $5000 Reward For Missing Hard Drives
33113 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037279
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments