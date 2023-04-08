Video: Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht's Course Preview for the Capoliveri Legend Cup 2023

Apr 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotes10x World Champion and Olympic Champion, to name a few. Who better than Nino Schurter could take us on board to preview the course of the Capoliveri Legend XCO with his teammate Andri Frischknecht? Internazionali d'Italia series


