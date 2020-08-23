Video: Nino Schurter, Lars Forster, Annika Langvad & Haley Batten Dominate the Swiss Epic after 5 Days of Racing

Stage 3:

Results:

Men:



1st. SCOTT-SRAM - Nino Schurter/Lars Forster: 2:22:49

2nd. Trek-Pirelli 1 - Fabian Rabensteiner/Samuele Porro: 2:23:12 (+25)

3rd. Future Cycling Northwave - Kristian Hynek/Martin Stošek: 2:26:52 (+4:05)



Women:



1st. Specialized – Racing - Annika Langvad/Haley Batten: 2:57:19

2nd. jb BRUNEX Felt Factory Team 2 - Sophie von Berswordt-Wallrabe/Jacqueline Schneebeli: 3:05:21 (+8:02)

3rd. Centurion-Vaude Radon - Stefanie Dohrn/Elisabeth Brandau: 3:07:40 (+10:22)





Overall Results After Stage 3:

Men:



1st. SCOTT-SRAM - Nino Schurter/ Lars Forster: 8:41:37

2nd. Trek-Pirelli 1 - Fabian Rabensteiner/Samuele Porro: 8:47:32 (+5:55)

3rd. Future Cycling Northwave - Kristian Hynek/Martin Stošek: 8:52:29 (+10:52)



Women:



1st. Specialized – Racing - Annika Langvad/Haley Batten: 10:57:33

2nd. Centurion-Vaude Radon - Stefanie Dohrn/Elisabeth Brandau: 11:23:17 (+25:44)

3rd. Andermatt Spur - Ariane Lüthi/ Alice Pirard: 11:30:07 (+32:34)





Stage 4:

Results:

Men:



1st. SCOTT-SRAM - Nino Schurter/Lars Forster: 3:30:43

2nd. Future Cycling Northwave - Kristian Hynek/Martin Stošek: 3:31:06 (+23)

3rd. Trek-Pirelli 1 - Fabian Rabensteiner/Samuele Porro: 3:34:36 (+3:53)



Women:



1st. Specialized – Racing - Annika Langvad/Haley Batten: 4:20:01

2nd. Centurion-Vaude Radon - Stefanie Dohrn/Elisabeth Brandau: 4:26:49 (+6:48 )

3rd. jb Brunex Felt Factory - Nina Benz/Kim Ames: 4:27:11 (+7:10)





Overall Results After Stage 4:

Men:



1st. SCOTT-SRAM - Nino Schurter/ Lars Forster: 12:12:20

2nd. Trek-Pirelli 1 - Fabian Rabensteiner/Samuele Porro: 12:22:08 (+9:48 )

3rd. Future Cycling Northwave - Kristian Hynek/Martin Stošek: 12:23:35 (+11:15)



Women:



1st. Specialized – Racing - Annika Langvad/Haley Batten: 15:17:34

2nd. Centurion-Vaude Radon - Stefanie Dohrn/Elisabeth Brandau: 15:50:06 (+32:32)

3rd. Andermatt Spur - Ariane Lüthi/ Alice Pirard: 16:00:58 (+43:24)





Stage 5:

Results:

Men:



1st. SCOTT-SRAM - Nino Schurter/Lars Forster: 3:01:24

2nd. Trek-Pirelli 1 - Fabian Rabensteiner/Samuele Porro: 3:02:08 (+44)

3rd. TEXPA-SIMPLON - Andreas Seewald/Markus Kaufmann: 3:04:31 (+3:07)



Women:



1st. Specialized – Racing - Annika Langvad/Haley Batten: 3:50:35

2nd. Andermatt Spur - Ariane Lüthi/Alice Pirard: 3:52:38 (+2:03)

3rd. Centurion-Vaude Radon - Stefanie Dohrn/Elisabeth Brandau: 3:56:22 (+5:47)





Overall Results:

Men:



1st. SCOTT-SRAM - Nino Schurter/ Lars Forster: 15:13:44

2nd. Trek-Pirelli 1 - Fabian Rabensteiner/Samuele Porro: 15:24:16 (+10:32)

3rd. Future Cycling Northwave - Kristian Hynek/Martin Stošek: 15:30:30 (+16:46)



Women:



1st. Specialized – Racing - Annika Langvad/Haley Batten: 19:08:09

2nd. Centurion-Vaude Radon - Stefanie Dohrn/Elisabeth Brandau: 19:46:28 (+38:19)

3rd. Andermatt Spur - Ariane Lüthi/ Alice Pirard: 19:53:36 (+45:27)





Day three of the Swiss Epic may have been the shortest but that didn't mean it was easy going for the riders. With 1,900 meters of climbing and 50km to cover this was another tough day in the saddle. Once again coming out on top in the men's racing was the duo of Nino Schurter and Lars Forster with a lead of 25 seconds over Fabian Rabensteiner and Samuele Porro. This extends the lead of Schurter and Forster to nearly six minutes in the overall. For the Women, it was the dominant pairing of Annika Langvad and Haley Batten who continue to dominate the race with a lead of over 25 minutes heading into day four.For the fourth day of the 2020 Swiss Epic, the riders were greeted to a huge challenge on the Queen stage with 2,700 meters of climbing and a technical 2,900-meter descent. Day four was no different for the results with the pairing of Nino Schurter/Lars Forster and Annika Langvad/Haley Batten taking the stage wins.Coming into the final day in both the men's and women race the overall was pretty much tied up but that still didn't stop both the leading pairs from taking another stage win in their races. This means that the duo of Annika Langvad and Haley Batten finish the week with all five stage wins and a winning margin of nearly 40 minutes back to the second-placed womens team.