Video: Nino Schurter, Lars Forster, Annika Langvad & Haley Batten Lead the Swiss Epic after Stage 1 & 2

Stage 1:

Results:

Men:



1st. SCOTT-SRAM - Nino Schurter/Lars Forster: 3:01:09

2nd. Trek-Pirelli 1 - Fabian Rabensteiner/Samuele Porro: 3:02:28 (+1:19)

3rd. Centurion Vaude - Daniel Geismayr/Ben Zwiehoff: 3:02:34 (+1:25)



Women:



1st. Specialized – Racing - Annika Langvad/Haley Batten: 3:48:57

2nd. Swiss Cycling Team - Sina Frei/Nicole Koller: 3:56:59 (+8:02)

3rd. jb Brunex Felt Factory Team - Nina Benz/Kim Ames: 3:58:23 (+9:26)





Stage 2:

Results:

Men:



1st. Future Cycling Northwave - Kristian Hynek/Martin Stošek: 3:17:03

2nd. SCOTT-SRAM - Nino Schurter/Lars Forster: 3:17:39 (+36)

3rd. Centurion Vaude - Daniel Geismayr/Ben Zwiehoff: 3:17:47 (+44)



Women:



1st. Specialized – Racing - Annika Langvad/Haley Batten: 4:11:17

2nd. Centurion-Vaude Radon - Stefanie Dohrn/Elisabeth Brandau: 4:13:38 (+2:21)

3rd. Maloja Pushbikers MTB - Linda Indergand/Karla Stepanova: 4:19:24 (+8:07)





Overall Results After Stage 2:

Men:



1st. SCOTT-SRAM - Nino Schurter/ Lars Forster: 6:18:48

2nd. Centurion Vaude - Daniel Geismayr/ Ben Zwiehoff: 6:20:21 (+1:33)

3rd. Trek-Pirelli 1 - Fabian Rabensteiner/Samuele Porro: 6:24:20 (+5:32)



Women:



1st. Specialized – Racing - Annika Langvad/Haley Batten: 8:00:14

2nd. Centurion-Vaude Radon - Stefanie Dohrn/Elisabeth Brandau: 8:15:37 (+15:23)

3rd. Andermatt Spur - Ariane Lüthi/ Alice Pirard: 8:18:55 (+18:41)





Day one of the five-stage 2020 Swiss Epic saw riders start and finish in Laax with a 60-kilometre route over some technical Swiss trails. The Women's race saw Annika Langvad and Haley Batten take an early lead with an eight-minute victory over the second-place Swiss Cycling Team of Sina Frei and Nicole Koller. Scott SRAM teammates Nino Schurter and Lars Forster also took an early lead in the men's race but they could only manage a margin over just over a minute into day two.For day two riders were treated to 2,600 metres of climbing over the 75-kilometre route. Annika Langvad and Haley Batten made it two for two, extending their overall lead to over 15 minutes. The men's race saw a different result to the first stage with Future Cycling Northwave/s pairing of Kristian Hynek and Martin Stošek lead Nino Schurter and Lars Forster by 36 seconds. Although the Scott SRAM team still lead the men's overall going into day three.