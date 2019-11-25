Video: Nino Schurter VS Mike Levy - Humbled

Eight World Championship titles. Seven World Cup overall titles. Bronze, silver, and gold Olympic medals. Four National Championships. He has thirty-two World Cup wins. Thirty-two! And in 2017, he put together the perfect season, winning every World Cup race and the World Champs. Nino Schurter, as well as his longtime rival Julian Absalon, is considered by many to be cross-country racing's GOAT. It certainly doesn't hurt that the Swissman does all the winning while also getting a bit sideways whenever he has the chance; meanwhile, much of his competition look scared stiff of what their bike is about to do to them.Nino? He usually looks like he's just out there having some fun.Lugano isn't where Schurter calls home, but he spends plenty of time in the area's surrounding mountains for the quality singletrack and consistent weather. The view ain't too shabby, either, it turns out, not that I'd be seeing much of that while choking on my tongue and breathing through my eyeballs. I was there to do some intervals with Nino, although that's probably a bit of a misleading way to describe it, and to see if the GOAT could learn a thing or three from me on the bike. Also not true.