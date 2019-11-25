Video: Nino Schurter VS Mike Levy - Humbled

Nov 25, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Eight World Championship titles. Seven World Cup overall titles. Bronze, silver, and gold Olympic medals. Four National Championships. He has thirty-two World Cup wins. Thirty-two! And in 2017, he put together the perfect season, winning every World Cup race and the World Champs. Nino Schurter, as well as his longtime rival Julian Absalon, is considered by many to be cross-country racing's GOAT. It certainly doesn't hurt that the Swissman does all the winning while also getting a bit sideways whenever he has the chance; meanwhile, much of his competition look scared stiff of what their bike is about to do to them.

Nino? He usually looks like he's just out there having some fun.


Nino Schurter
Nino Schurter


Lugano isn't where Schurter calls home, but he spends plenty of time in the area's surrounding mountains for the quality singletrack and consistent weather. The view ain't too shabby, either, it turns out, not that I'd be seeing much of that while choking on my tongue and breathing through my eyeballs. I was there to do some intervals with Nino, although that's probably a bit of a misleading way to describe it, and to see if the GOAT could learn a thing or three from me on the bike. Also not true.


33 Comments

  • 34 0
 Good thing we didn't give you a Downcountry bike, Mike.
  • 3 12
flag NorCalNomad (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 AHAHAHAHA. #downcountryisdumb
  • 32 1
 Put N1no on the Pinkbike hotlap!!!!
  • 1 0
 On his CC bike or on a enduro bike?
  • 14 2
 I'd guess that Levy has well above average fitness and skill levels, so this just gives more perspective to how insane Nino's fitness and skills are.
  • 6 1
 I agree with the latter but I’m not sure about the former.
  • 11 0
 he definitely does, he finished ~35/600 or something at the BCBR one year with a stacked field of pro xc dudes.
  • 1 0
 Hopefully it was more a result of the altitude than the donuts.
  • 1 0
 He's a beast.
  • 1 0
 @NoahColorado: you're talking about Levy, obviously.
  • 12 0
 "you need to feel the blood in the lungs when you're training"


Don't think WC XC is for me
  • 16 6
 Nino would prob dominate enduro if he wanted.
  • 1 2
 Ha ha, imagine N1no would dominate Sam Fucking Hill in EWS.
  • 8 0
 420-450 Jiggawatts!?!????
  • 7 0
 "Nino, have you ever barfed [while doing intervals."

Nino: "No. But I bet you have."
  • 6 0
 You should have a humbled where Levy meets with Schurter's nutritionist
  • 6 2
 Where are the field tests
  • 3 0
 You have to remember that even the slowest professional rider would absolutely crush the average rider.
  • 3 0
 Nino could fill in for Claudio on the broadcast's and I don't think anyone would notice.
  • 4 0
 Levy has a cool job
  • 2 0
 So that day, Levy was the grape smuggler. I'm putting my Pinkbike knowledge to good use!
  • 3 1
 Should have sent him with an ebike so he could keep up.
  • 1 0
 Nine Schurter does 5 minute intervals at 420 watts. For many that's an all out sprint. Wow.
  • 1 0
 And the TDF winner will do 420 for an hour!
  • 1 0
 All of these Humbled episodes should finish with a donut crushing sesh - just to even the field of play!
  • 2 1
 How many times did Levy say “Nino”?
  • 1 1
 That feeling, watching some else struggling as hell, makes my monday a way better Big Grin
  • 1 1
 This made Monday SO much better.
  • 1 0
 Mini keep his shorts up?
  • 1 0
 No Nino wips ?
