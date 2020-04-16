Pinkbike.com
Video: Nino Schurter's Tips for Training and Ride Recovery - 'Fitter, Faster, Stronger' Episode 3
Apr 15, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
The harder you train, the more important recovery becomes to keep your body functioning at its best. Nino Schurter gives you all his tips for post-ride and training recovery to get you FITTER, FASTER, and STRONGER.
—
Scott Sports
Videos
Scott
Nino Schurter
Health and Fitness
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
VTwintips
(29 mins ago)
Seems pretty attainable. Sleeping enough and yoga don't cost anything unless you have crazy long shifts. Eating okay can be cheap. Dunno on the massage though. Yogas pretty damn relaxing and fixes the myofascial shortening well. I used to spend so much time kneading out knots myself while training 20hrs per week. But a personal masseuse would be so great.
[Reply]
2
0
unrooted
(4 mins ago)
Still icing his legs???? I thought that was proven bad a long time ago????
[Reply]
