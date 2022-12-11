Watch
Video: David Lieb is Silky Smooth in 'No Aggressive Tires'
Dec 11, 2022
Kenda Tire
2 Comments
David Lieb captures his dirt-jump shred session at Highland MTB Park, showing off the capabilities of the "non-aggressive" Kenda 3-sixty.
Videos
David Lieb
2 Comments
3
0
Kimura
(38 mins ago)
Highland.. The best bike park in america
[Reply]
2
0
blissindex
(48 mins ago)
Good thing I have an aggressive background!
[Reply]
2 Comments