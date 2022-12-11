Video: David Lieb is Silky Smooth in 'No Aggressive Tires'

Dec 11, 2022
by Kenda Tire  

David Lieb captures his dirt-jump shred session at Highland MTB Park, showing off the capabilities of the "non-aggressive" Kenda 3-sixty.

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Highland.. The best bike park in america
  • 2 0
 Good thing I have an aggressive background!





