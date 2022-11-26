Video: No Holds Barred in Crankworx UNCUT

Crankworx UNCUT

Words & Video by: Logan Williams

Photos: Sara Kempner



Eric Fedko launching an 360 indian air at Joyride Brandon tossing the beez out of the satellite

DJ Brandt with a signature invert-nac

Growing up in Ontario, every summer I would rely on the onslaught of Crankworx Whistler videos to get me fired up on mountain biking, and get a peek into the events of the unarguably cooler side of the country. Crankworx videos from the IFHT boys and Calvin Huth, and even throwback segments from The Collective and New World Disorder films all had a huge influence on me. That being said, since moving out west (4 years ago now), it seems like there's been a sharp decline in both the frequency and quality of videos to come out of this event. I wanted to do something about that.In an age of highly disposable content, only ever existing in the first place to meet content guidelines and brand deliverables, I really wanted to get out there and make something that truly felt like Crankworx to me (hence the uncut). I wanted to create something that would get people stoked on this event for years to come. Not trying to put down other videos from the event, but I needed to have something that was a better representation of what I feel Crankworx is.Obviously that's a pretty ambitious goal to make for yourself, but eh. Shoot for the moon, hit the stars, you know the deal. When it was all said and done, I'm immensely proud of what I was able to create, and I know it gets me fired up to ride bikes again. I hope it does the same for you. Enough talking, more watching. Go check it out and tell me what you think!