Video: 'No Time for Loafing Around' in the Latest Episode of the Jank Files - Jesse Melamed Wins in Sugarloaf

It’s time for...the Maine event. After a quick stop in Vermont, the team found themselves in Sugarloaf, Maine for Round 6 of this year’s Enduro World Series. ALN also linked back up with Remi and Jesse after missing the last race. Arriving minutes before practice kicked off, she jumped into the thick of things but was stoked to be back between the tape.
Three races in three weeks left little time to recover. Combining fatigue with the demanding New England trails meant that minimizing mistakes was the name of the game. Race wins, Gatorade dinners, and a crash or two are all packed into the latest episode of The Jank Files.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Jesse Melamed
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
/ @raceface
/ @foxfactory
/ @Maxxis
/ @shimano
/ @SmithOptics
/ K Capital / @CushCore
/ @RideWrap
/ @evocsports
/ Reform
2 Comments