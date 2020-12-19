Video: Nomad vs Altitude vs Slash vs Spindrift vs Shore - Field Test Roundtable

Dec 19, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Enduro / Freeride Bike Round Table


The five bikes that ended up in the enduro / freeride segment of our latest Field Test provide an interesting cross-section of these categories. All of the bikes have at least 160mm of travel, but lots of travel doesn't necessarily mean a bike is only suitable for shuttle and bike park laps – the 170mm Santa Cruz Nomad and 180mm Propain Spindrift are prime examples of bikes with generous amounts of suspension that still worked very well on less wild trails.

The Norco Shore was the bike that stood out as being the most singlemindedly focused on the descents. It does have a comfortable climbing position, but there's no hiding that 63-degree head angle and 37 pound weight, and it felt like a handful unless the trail was extra-steep, and preferably contained more than a few high speed sections.

The Rocky Mountain Altitude and the Trek Slash are the most purebred enduro race bikes in this group, the two options that could easily handle the range of tracks found on the Enduro World Series circuit, everything from the tight, switchback filled trails of France to the fast and rough stages that the Whistler stop has become known for.

I ended up with my fastest lap time on the Altitude, but the Slash felt fastest, likely due to the extra length and stiffer frame. Is one better than the other? That's entirely a matter of personal preference, although if I had to pick an 'every day' bike out of these five that I could also race I'd go with the Altitude. If overall speed wasn't as much of a concern I'd pick the Nomad and its 27.5” wheels - that was another bike I could hop on and instantly feel right at home.

What about last year's winner, the Specialized Enduro? Where does that fit into the mix? Well, it still holds its own – a year later and remains a very relevant bike. Compared to the Altitude, that extra 10mm of rear travel and low-slung suspension layout give it the edge when it comes to plowing straight through chunky sections of trail, and if I could only have one for a day in the Whistler Bike Park I'd go with the Enduro. On the flip side, the Altitude is a little more maneuverable, and in the tight stuff it'll wriggle quicker than the Enduro. The same goes for climbing – the Altitude's a little easier to get to the top, which fits with its do-it-all nature.

You'll notice there hasn't been any mention of price or value yet – that's on the way. Stay tuned for a comparison video where we dig into the list of models for each bike and pick out the ones that offer the most bang for your buck, and the ones that don't.


Trek Slash
• Travel: 160mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.1° head-tube angle
• 75.6° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 486mm (large)
• Weight: 32.5 lb / 14.7 kg
• $8,000 USD
Santa Cruz Nomad
• Travel: 170mm rear / 170mm front
• 27.5" wheels
• 63.7 or 64° head angle
• Seat tube angle: 77.5°
• Reach: 472mm (lrg)
• Weight: 32.6 lb / 14.8 kg
• Price: $7,399 USD

Norco Shore A1
• Travel: 180mm rear, 180mm front
• 27.5" wheels
• 63° head-tube angle
• 77.7° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (large)
• Weight: 37.4 lb / 17 kg
• $5,199 USD
Rocky Mountain Altitude Carbon 90 Rally
• Travel: 160mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.4° head-tube angle
• 75.4° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 474mm (large)
• Weight: 31.4 lb / 14.2 kg
• $9,099 USD

Propain Spindrift
• Travel: 180mm rear, 180mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.5° head-tube angle
• 78° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• Weight: 33 lb / 15 kg
• $8,599 USD (approx.)

Which of these five bikes would you most like to try?







The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel & protection, Sierra Nevada refreshments, and Smith eyewear and helmets. Thanks also to Maxxis, Garmin, and Freelap.



29 Comments

  • 8 1
 Hi Mike, nothing to say about this spindrift? You have something for every bike, even one that isn't in the test, but (almost) nothing on the spindrift. I know there is a full review, but just like the other one of this test.
  • 7 1
 Nomad is my every bike. It’s also my freeride bike and my downhill bike.
  • 3 0
 The Spindrift is a lovely looking bike... love the matt grey with the orange highlights from the fork and shock.
  • 3 0
 And you can choose from 3 frame colors,10 (!) sticker colors,grips,saddle and even head tube badge. Very nice.
  • 2 0
 @pinkbike is there a video of the test trail that kazimer uses? It would be interesting to add more context to the times and what mike has to say about the bikes.
  • 1 0
 That would help. Additionally, some of these bikes are “racier” than others. I understand time and travel constrained things this year but would also appreciate additional test loops to identify where some bikes outshine others. One human-powered lap on a big climb/big descent trail, one shuttle trail that’s too steep to climb up, and one bike park lap.
  • 1 0
 It's called Double Down in Bellingham. There a few videos of it, including one of Jeff Kendall-Weed riding it.
  • 1 0
 I feel there is kinda similar situation with enduro bikes as there was ten years ago with cx bikes. They were sold to everyone yet like one in ten used them actually to race.
  • 2 0
 Depending on where you live and how you ride you don't need to race to appreciate an "Enduro" bike. I don't race but I am fortunate to live in Colorado. The downhill sections of many of our trails would be considered blue/black or black-diamond at many DH resorts. I will continue to pick the most aggressive bike I can climb to the top because I do not care about my climbing times and I really care about ripping the descents. The latest generation of Enduro bikes offer nearly the confidence of a full on DH bike, and they climb better than "trail" bikes from just 4-5 years ago.
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: amen
  • 1 0
 @MikeKazimer I was surprised to hear you choose the Altitude...how do you think the Specialized EVO fits into this category, if at all?!
  • 2 0
 Nice one, Thx Pinkbike, Mike and Mike Smile
  • 5 4
 Why did everyone vote for the Spindrift?
  • 1 0
 It’s the only bike that probably isn’t available at people’s local bike shop
  • 2 1
 people like an underdog small manufacturer. it is pretty also
  • 3 0
 Rocky and SC don't blow my skirt up. No hate... just no love. Trek makes a great bike, but it's Trekness is off-putting, specifically the gimmicky shock and knock block. I don't want to deal with an idler.
  • 1 0
 ...because it is the bike they "most want to try"? Just a guess.
  • 1 0
 Cause its sexy
  • 1 0
 Less common than the others, I wouldn't mind a spin on the shore too, but I think I'd like the spindrift more...I ride up hill nearly every time I ride.
  • 1 0
 It's a long travel bike that seems a surprisingly competent all arounder. Its geometry seems dialed but not extreme. It's good looking, and can be had for a very good value (esp. in Europe but the base trims in the US too). Pretty much no one has ridden it.
  • 1 0
 Because i own a propain rage 2018 and it is awsome. Would like to test the mullet with 190mm though. In fact i would like to test all configurations!
  • 1 4
 Which bike company is the most woke? Need to see a diversity profile before I consider any. Transition is already out.
Post a Comment



