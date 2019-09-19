Video: Norco Bicycles Announces New Torrent Steel Hardtail

Sep 19, 2019
by Norco Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles

We are excited to introduce the 2020 Torrent Steel – a burly, progressive steel hardtail built to handle the toughest trails and test a rider’s mettle.


Modern mountain bike trails have evolved, and bikes have adapted with them. Lines are getting scarier, gaps bigger, and technical sections are being built to push both rider and equipment to the edge.

Most riders have embraced the advantages of modern full suspension and today’s progressive geometry, which make riding these fast, scary trails seem downright reasonable.

We created the 2020 Torrent to rage on modern trails without the need for rear suspension or advanced carbon layups – it’s just the rider, some hand-welded Chromoly, and whatever skills they’ve picked up along the way – so every bit of mud-splattered sense of satisfaction felt at the end of a tough trail comes from the rider’s skills – not just technology and suspension design.


The Torrent’s modern features and new progressive All-Mountain geometry provide stable, agile descending, paired with climbing capability that would elicit envy from a mountain goat – perfect for any rider looking to bring their trail riding to the next level without the extra expense and complexity of rear suspension, and a new challenge for advanced riders trying to keep themselves honest.



With massive standover clearance, long reach combined with a short stem, and decidedly slack head angle, every Torrent also features our latest version of Gravity Tune which provides the same ride experience to every rider, no matter their stature.

The Torrent has been an integral part of our lineup since 1995 when it was first introduced as a steel XC Race hardtail – because that’s how we rolled in ’95. Everybody else was going full-on aluminum, but we still loved steel, so we went with what we loved.


Find out more about the 2020 Norco Torrent Steel at: www.norco.com/torrent-steel


GEOMETRY & MODELS




Torrent HT S1, $3,999 CAD


Torrent HT S2, $2,799 CAD


Torrent HT S Frame, $899 CAD

21 Comments

  • 12 1
 The perfect bike doesn't exi.....
  • 7 0
 Yeah, that is sick. Nice work Norco!
  • 1 0
 I basically want this but in a form that's flexible enough for me to set it up full 27.5, mullet, or full 29.

Does that exist?
  • 2 0
 @onemanarmy: Kingdom does
  • 1 0
 @onemanarmy: Chromag Rootdown

Aside, this bike looks sick.
  • 4 0
 Welcome to the party Canada. This is Mr Cotic and Mr Stanton and over there by the punch is Mr Ragley. Mr Privee is outside doing yoga with some girls.
  • 7 2
 $900? Why would I buy this over a @Chromagbikes Rootdown? They're the guys living the hardtail steel frame life.
  • 4 0
 "Sorry, Torrent HT Steel series is not available in United States"

cool bike though I guess Frown
  • 1 0
 Must have been a mistake. its working for me.
  • 1 0
 You'll just have to come up and grab one
  • 6 0
 oh
  • 1 0
 I feel like I'm taking crazy pills!
  • 2 3
 I built up an Eccentric EVO with XT stuff for about $1400. The fork and wheels were used but still, NX on a $4k hardtail? I want to meet whoever buys this, I have an investment opportunity they need to hear about!
  • 3 3
 On one hand, I love the build on the top-end model. Put the money into suspension and kept the drivetrain in the best-bang-for-the-buck range. Still, $4k CAD for a 4130 steel (aka good-but-not-boutique steel) hardtail with a solid but unspectacular build is a bit hard to swallow. When I look at the new Range, it's $3600 for the frame and $5600 for the C1 build. The builds are similar quality (one has a better fork but the other has better hubs, bar, and cranks) so I know Norco can do a comparable build for about $2000. Add that to the $900 frame price on the Torrent and You're coming in comfortably under $3k CAD.

Am I missing something?
  • 1 0
 @Transition Bikes please bring back the Trans Am!!!! This Norco looks sick, but an updated Trans Am?! That'd be the one!
  • 1 0
 Sweet. That’s really tidy.
  • 1 0
 Move over Honzo, there's a new kid in town. Tidy
  • 1 0
 Looks good but shame about the tiny chainstays so close yet so far...
  • 1 0
 Purple!
  • 1 0
 Sweet bike
  • 1 0
 Good numbers

Post a Comment



