Video: Norco Celebrates 60 Years of Business with 'We've Been Here Since the Beginning'

We are proud to celebrate our 60th anniversary, marking six decades of innovation and excellence in the world of cycling. Founded by Bert Lewis in British Columbia, we started with a vision to create better bikes. Bert’s dedication to sourcing the finest bikes and parts from Europe and Asia quickly set us apart from the competition.
The '70s and '80s were transformative decades for us, as we introduced the first BMX bikes to Canada with models like the Spitfire, Force 3, and Starfire. This era also saw the release of Canada’s first production mountain bikes, cementing our place as a pioneer in the industry. The '90s and 2000s brought further innovation with the VPS series and the "Kranked" VHS series, showcasing the talents of Ryan Leech and the Norco Trials and Factory Freeride Teams. In the 2010s, we continued to lead with groundbreaking bikes like the Aurum DH and the VLT electric mountain bikes, while introducing the Ride Aligned technology for personalized bike setups. Today, we remain family-owned, with the Lewis family recently assuming full ownership of Live to Play Sports Group Inc., our parent company.
As we celebrate 60 years of riding, we honour our past achievements and look forward to the future. From the first BMX bikes to the latest in MTB suspension and E-bike technologies, we have been a formidable force in the world of bikes—always pushing the boundaries and raising the bar of progression. Here's to another 60 years of innovation and unforgettable rides!
Ride Through History: Join us in celebrating six decades of innovation.- The Norco Family
Video produced by East Editorial
Words by Norco Bicycles
