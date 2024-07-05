Video: Norco Celebrates 60 Years with New Anniversary DH Bike Design & Kits

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles
Norco is 60 and we are excited to celebrate our past and future with the new 60th Anniversary DH bikes and kits, to be debuted at the UCI DH World Cup in Les Gets this weekend.
Just like the two previous looks of the Norco Race Division, the new anniversary kit and frame design were also brought to life by creatives Nick Larsen and Paul Bliss.
As we are in our 60th year of making bicycles, this latest livery takes literal references of the six decades that we have existed as a brand and uses them to create our boldest statement to date – bleeding words and colours across the race uniform, bikes and helmet, with classic fonts and spray paint letters that are used to make patterns and create contrast across the livery. Elements of the teams’ existing Race Division branding are used in new ways across these celebratory bikes and kits. This iteration of Norco’s Race Division look is a nod to the past and a clear vision towards the future. Norco is 60 years old and we are just getting started!
Stay up to date on what the team has been up to at norco.com/athletes
.Videography & Edits by Thomas Sandell
Photos by Andy Vathis
MS Paint Minnaar: