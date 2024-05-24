Video: Norco Race Division's Gracey Hemstreet Learns from the Best - Just Getting Started EP2

Words: Norco Bikes
Photos: Nathan Hughes
Filmed by: Thomas Sandell
Additional Cinematography: Joe Simkins, Jack Clarke, Matt Staggs, James Leech
Edited by: Thomas Sandell
In Episode 2 of "Just Getting Started" all eyes are on Gracey Hemstreet, the feisty young rising star with a squad of experienced supporters to help guide her along the way. Despite still carrying an injury following his tough run and multiple crashes in the UK, Greg Minnaar is back on the bike with vigour – will the track be kind?
This episode tracks the Norco Race Division through their week off after a tough series start in Fort William, across the channel on their journey to take on the new venue in Poland, finding a fresh track and many new challenges along with it. Be a part of the crew every step of the way.
Learn more about what the team has been up to at norco.com/athletes
