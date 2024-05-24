Video: Norco Race Division's Gracey Hemstreet Learns from the Best - Just Getting Started EP2

May 24, 2024
by Norco Bicycles  


Words: Norco Bikes
Photos: Nathan Hughes
Filmed by: Thomas Sandell
Additional Cinematography: Joe Simkins, Jack Clarke, Matt Staggs, James Leech
Edited by: Thomas Sandell


In Episode 2 of "Just Getting Started" all eyes are on Gracey Hemstreet, the feisty young rising star with a squad of experienced supporters to help guide her along the way. Despite still carrying an injury following his tough run and multiple crashes in the UK, Greg Minnaar is back on the bike with vigour – will the track be kind?

This episode tracks the Norco Race Division through their week off after a tough series start in Fort William, across the channel on their journey to take on the new venue in Poland, finding a fresh track and many new challenges along with it. Be a part of the crew every step of the way.

Learn more about what the team has been up to at norco.com/athletes.


photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Just Getting Started Sponsored Norco Gracey Hemstreet Greg Minnaar Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
norcobicycles avatar

Member since Feb 11, 2000
130 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
113284 views
Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
66044 views
Kona Founders Buy Brand Back from Kent Outdoors
63871 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
46887 views
Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test
41886 views
Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024
40282 views
Vlad Dascalu Gets 17 Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Whereabouts Rule Violations
36877 views
Mega Randoms Round 3 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024
32627 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038872
Mobile Version of Website