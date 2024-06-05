Video: Norco Race Division's Kirk McDowall on Development of the Team's DH Bike

Norco Race Division engineer Kirk McDowall shares some exclusive insights from the first downhill race weekends. See what’s going on behind the scenes as he breaks down the development behind the current Norco DH bike and explains why changes are already being made to Greg Minnaar's rig.
Find more videos and Norco Race Division content at www.norco.com/athletes
.Riders:
Kirk McDowall, Greg Minnaar Filmed by:
Thomas Sandell (@thomassandell_ )Additional Cinematography:
Joe Simkins, Jack Clarke, Matt Staggs, James Leech. Edited by:
Thomas Sandell
