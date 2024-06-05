Powered by Outside

Video: Norco Race Division's Kirk McDowall on Development of the Team's DH Bike

Jun 5, 2024
by Norco Bicycles  


Norco Race Division engineer Kirk McDowall shares some exclusive insights from the first downhill race weekends. See what’s going on behind the scenes as he breaks down the development behind the current Norco DH bike and explains why changes are already being made to Greg Minnaar's rig.

Find more videos and Norco Race Division content at www.norco.com/athletes.

Riders: Kirk McDowall, Greg Minnaar
Filmed by: Thomas Sandell (@thomassandell_ )
Additional Cinematography: Joe Simkins, Jack Clarke, Matt Staggs, James Leech.
Edited by: Thomas Sandell

9 Comments
  • 9 0
 Video: Norco Race Division's Kirk McDowall Beaks Down Development of the Team's DH bike

You guys really need to read things before hitting publish.
  • 5 0
 Ayyyyyy, just beakin' their balls.
  • 1 0
 Kirk 'the beak' McBeak
  • 3 0
 Hes got a beak so big he can smell a Sunday Roast on Wednesday
  • 1 0
 Codes on the parts to track when they need to be replaced? You mean you don't replace 'em when it breaks? I was always told "if it ain't broke, don't fix it"
  • 1 0
 *fatigue life has entered the chat*
  • 1 0
 Did I miss when this thing goes on sale?
  • 1 0
 not yet. this bike is like an F1. not for sale to public....
  • 1 0
 They just need to wrap the whole frame in carbon and should be good to go







