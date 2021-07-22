Video: Norco Shows Off Haley Smith & Peter Disera's Olympic Race Bikes in 'Spinning Maple Into Gold'

Jul 22, 2021
by Norco Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles

The potential of The Games runs through the veins of every athlete who commits to the pursuit of gold – and when you’re one of the select few Canadians chosen every four years, those golden hopes, and the pride of your country, course through you like the veins of a maple leaf.

When Norco Factory Team XC riders Haley Smith and Peter Disera were selected to represent Canada in Tokyo, we wanted to do something to celebrate, and give these amazing athletes something special to commemorate their experience.

We transferred the excitement that comes with Norco’s first ever trip to The Games into the creative energy it took to imagine the visuals for these one-off Tokyo-bound XC machines.

To achieve this amazing effect, we spun maple into gold by plucking actual Canadian maple leaves and imprinting them on the aggressive lines of Haley and Peter’s Norco Revolver FS 100 and HT frames.

The finish was achieved by the skilled artists at VéloColour, and the results render a pearl golden-green organic leaf texture that shimmers over a clear coated carbon.

The frames were barely dry before being boxed up and whisked off with the hopes of a nation to surprise our two gold medal hopefuls, who are busy making their final preparations to take on the Izu MTB Course next week.

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn
Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn
Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn
Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn
Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn


Video and photos by Nick Iwanyshyn.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases XC Bikes Norco Norco Revolver Haley Smith Peter Disera Tokyo Olympics


Must Read This Week
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
93450 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
89263 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
60899 views
Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike
58126 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
46872 views
Canada to Reopen Borders for Nonessential Travel
31156 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
31053 views
Video: Chromag Announces Full Suspension Kid's Bike - 'The Minor Threat'
28146 views

13 Comments

  • 10 0
 That leaf paint process is next level. I’ll root for them due to the bike alone!
  • 4 0
 God damn, I follow bike custom painting heavily and have even started to dabble myself and I have never seen anything quite like it. Stunning result!
  • 10 0
 Very cool frame
  • 4 0
 Who is the new CMO at Norco...absolutely killing it. @brianpark would be so cool to get interviews with folks behind the brands not just the engineers!
  • 6 0
 Go Canada!!! Love it!
  • 1 0
 A friend discovered this paint technique accidently when he leaned against a freshly painted car leaving a perfect arse imprint of his jeans. Unfortunately for him he was sentenced to sanding it back out so it could be resprayed for the customer..
  • 1 0
 Oh wow! That is special. Yes please. Top it off with that saddle Rocky did a few years back for ALN with the maple syrup dripping out
  • 2 0
 Nothing will ever beat a creative custom paint job on a frame. Gets me every time.
  • 1 0
 I wonder how many people will feel threatened by that Revolver?
  • 2 0
 This is a big YES!
  • 1 0
 Is that a new triangular shock?
  • 1 0
 Seeing the process behind the artwork was really cool!
  • 1 1
 is it just me or does the rear triangle look budget?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009338
Mobile Version of Website