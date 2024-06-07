Video: Norco Unveils New DH Bike Design & Kit Ahead of the Leogang DH World Cup

In celebration of our 60th anniversary, the liveries of the Norco Race Division will be updated and celebrated throughout the UCI DH World Cup season.
Concepted by creators Nick Larsen and Paul Bliss, the newest look will be represented by the athletes in Leogang, Austria, and Val di Sole, Italy.
For the first kit of the season, the Norco logo was the theme. The second design concept is about the riders – they’re such an interconnected group. Nick and Paul took the painted portraits that their friend, rider and artist Max Nerurkar, created for the Norco truck, and turned them into jersey and bike designs.
|I always enjoy working with Nick & Paul, they always give me a lot of creative freedom while also pointing me in directions I might not usually explore. I had never really painted portraits; it was fun to see how people turned out looking without being too attached to a particular result.—Max Nerurkar
The paint theme continues on the jersey with an aerosol version of the rock on one arm, along with the paint stripes, combined with a mix n’ match of logos and graphic elements that are repeated across their Norco designs for the year.
The designs are influenced by a period in the sport when things were less professional – the homemade aesthetic of the garage bike brands that kicked off what we know today as the modern era of off-road bike companies, of which Norco is one. Norco has been around since the beginning and it’s a way to celebrate our heritage while looking ahead to what’s new and inventive.
The team will be riding for Lucas after his injury in Fort William, featuring his portrait on their bike frames so that he’s “with them” as they ride.
|We are a pretty tight knit team, having Lucas get injured in Fort William was pretty gutting, we all miss him. We brought him back on t-shirts in Poland which was really cool and now the creative team have done a great job on the frames. To me, this is one of the best-looking frames we've had. I'm super excited to see it out on the track!—Greg Minnaar
Stay up to date on what the team has been up to at norco.com/athletes
.