Powered by Outside

Video: Norco Unveils New DH Bike Design & Kit Ahead of the Leogang DH World Cup

Jun 7, 2024
by Norco Bicycles  


In celebration of our 60th anniversary, the liveries of the Norco Race Division will be updated and celebrated throughout the UCI DH World Cup season.

Concepted by creators Nick Larsen and Paul Bliss, the newest look will be represented by the athletes in Leogang, Austria, and Val di Sole, Italy.

For the first kit of the season, the Norco logo was the theme. The second design concept is about the riders – they’re such an interconnected group. Nick and Paul took the painted portraits that their friend, rider and artist Max Nerurkar, created for the Norco truck, and turned them into jersey and bike designs.


photo

photo
photo


bigquotesI always enjoy working with Nick & Paul, they always give me a lot of creative freedom while also pointing me in directions I might not usually explore. I had never really painted portraits; it was fun to see how people turned out looking without being too attached to a particular result.Max Nerurkar


The paint theme continues on the jersey with an aerosol version of the rock on one arm, along with the paint stripes, combined with a mix n’ match of logos and graphic elements that are repeated across their Norco designs for the year.

The designs are influenced by a period in the sport when things were less professional – the homemade aesthetic of the garage bike brands that kicked off what we know today as the modern era of off-road bike companies, of which Norco is one. Norco has been around since the beginning and it’s a way to celebrate our heritage while looking ahead to what’s new and inventive.


photo
photo


The team will be riding for Lucas after his injury in Fort William, featuring his portrait on their bike frames so that he’s “with them” as they ride.


photo

photo
photo

photo

photo


bigquotesWe are a pretty tight knit team, having Lucas get injured in Fort William was pretty gutting, we all miss him. We brought him back on t-shirts in Poland which was really cool and now the creative team have done a great job on the frames. To me, this is one of the best-looking frames we've had. I'm super excited to see it out on the track!Greg Minnaar


photo


Stay up to date on what the team has been up to at norco.com/athletes.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Norco Gracey Hemstreet Greg Minnaar Kirk Mcdowall


Author Info:
norcobicycles avatar

Member since Feb 11, 2000
132 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
99261 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
94929 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
72609 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
62404 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
56120 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
55906 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
52212 views
Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024
35732 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

8 Comments
  • 4 0
 That frame paint scheme is nightmare fuel...good to see the GOAT miss out on the kit horror show, also!
  • 5 0
 Lot's of marketing but result-wise, not so good ...
  • 1 0
 At least it's a fun and different thing, reminds me of the BMW art cars. Obviously all might not like them but they totally stand out in a sea of blocky primary color paint jobs.
  • 3 0
 They're REALLY leaning into that now. Yikes.
  • 4 0
 Wow those look terrible
  • 1 0
 Be a lot cooler if you didn't
  • 2 2
 terribly ugly in a good way
  • 1 0
 Yikes Greg







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037348
Mobile Version of Website