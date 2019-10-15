First Ride: Norco's New 2020 Optic is Short on Travel, But Big on Fun

Our test bike, the $4,500 USD C2, gets an SRAM GX / X1 drivetrain combo and a Pike Select Plus fork. All six models get carbon front triangles and aluminum rear ends.

Sticky tires and four-piston brakes come stock on all version of the Optic.

Geometry

The large-sized Optic gets a 480mm reach and 435mm rear-end, while all sizes get 76-degree seat angles and 65-degree head angles.

Suspension

Big shock on a little bike, and there's no pedal-assist lever to be seen on the Super Deluxe Ultimate DH shock.

Models

Optic C AXS Optic C1

Optic C2 Optic C2 W

Optic C3 Optic C3 W