First Ride: Norco's New 2020 Optic is Short on Travel, But Big on Fun

Oct 15, 2019
by Mike Levy  


Take one part new-school geometry, one part short yet capable suspension, then add in a sprinkling of components that you're more likely to see on an enduro bike before it's baked for a year or so behind closed doors. That isn't a new recipe, of course, but with each ingredient getting better year after year, it's one that's tastier than ever.

With 125mm of travel, a 140mm fork, and 29" wheels, Norco's all-new 2020 Optic is their take on short-travel and big fun.


Our test bike, the $4,500 USD C2, gets an SRAM GX / X1 drivetrain combo and a Pike Select Plus fork. All six models get carbon front triangles and aluminum rear ends.


First, what the heck is this thing? I mean, 125mm is light-duty trail bike stuff, yet all six Optic models come with four-piston brakes, a Magic Mary tire up front, and a custom-tuned RockShox DH-specific shock without a pedal-assist lever. So, not exactly your warmed-over cross-country rig that's been over-forked to under-deliver. I've used the new Optic for everything from all-day missions to all day in the Whistler Bike Park and, spoiler alert, it's been a blast.

Trail bike? Yeah, sure, but that’s probably not giving it enough credit.


Sticky tires and four-piston brakes come stock on all version of the Optic.



Geometry

Forget about how much travel it has - let’s talk about the Optic’s geometry. At 5’10” Norco says that I should be on a large with a 480mm reach, so it’s relatively roomy upfront. It doesn’t feel too big when you’re seated, though, thanks to that 76-degree SA and the 435mm rear-end length. The head angle is a relaxed 65-degrees, and there aren't any silly geo adjustments to be seen.

Norco is doing something called ‘Gravity Tune’ with their geometry that sees the rear-end get longer as the bikes go up in size, but they also say they didn’t just use the longer, lower, slacker sprinkles to sweeten up the Optic’s handling. Instead, they looked at a whole bunch of already available data that told them the dimensions and weight of the average person, which then told them where the center of gravity would be when the bike is being ridden. That let them come up with geometry for each of the four sizes that put that COG where they wanted between the front and rear axles.


The large-sized Optic gets a 480mm reach and 435mm rear-end, while all sizes get 76-degree seat angles and 65-degree head angles.


There are small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes, which each one growing 5mm at the back and 30mm at the front. The forks are all sporting 42mm of offset, and every model comes with a 40mm stem that Norco says shouldn’t be changed out. Instead, they want riders to use different width handlebars should they need to tweak the fit; wider bars mean a longer reach and vice versa.

Suspension

125 millimeters isn't many millimeters, but Norco has squeezed a lot of performance out of what they're working with. The previous Optic used a suspension layout that looked a lot like this, a Horst Link, with a little rocker arm that compresses a vertically-mounted air-sprung shock. Nothing crazy, and the same idea is used here, but the pivot locations have changed and it’s going to perform very differently to that older bike.


Big shock on a little bike, and there's no pedal-assist lever to be seen on the Super Deluxe Ultimate DH shock.


The leverage ratio at the start is higher, for one, which should make it relatively supple for a short-travel bike that’s meant to smash into things. Norco says that it’s far more progressive, too, and there’s an aggressive high-speed compression tune in the shock, all of which should make it more capable than one might think.

Speaking of the shock, let’s take a look at it because it’s a bit out of the ordinary. It’s a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH shock that, as the name suggests, you’d usually only see on longer-travel bikes. The piggyback means that it has more oil in it than a lighter weight in-line shock, so it should be more consistent over long, rough descents. There’s no lockout-lever to make the bike pedal better, but any bike with this little travel should move well without a cheater switch.


Models

Optic C AXS
Optic C1

Norco is offering six different complete Optics, starting with the SRAM AXS or Shimano XTR-equipped versions pictured above that go for $7,500 USD and $6,600 USD.

Optic C2
Optic C2 W

The C2 and C2 W retail for $4,500 USD C2, with a spec that includes a SRAM X1/GX drivetrain, Shimano BT520 four-piston brakes, and a Pike Select Plus fork.

Optic C3
Optic C3 W

The entry price for a complete bike starts at $3,600 USD for the C3, and Norco is offering both it and the C2 in women’s models as well. If you want a bare frame and that Super Deluxe Ultimate DH shock, it’ll cost you $2,800


You'll be able to watch our Field Test video review of the new Optic soon, and while Kazimer told me that I'm not supposed to spill the beans until then, I'll leave you with this: It was the most popular - and most talked about - test bike of them all.

58 Comments

  • 19 2
 Why is short on travel such a bad thing these days?
  • 4 0
 truth.
  • 14 0
 I think it's more about having short travel bikes with a typical enduro bike geometry (which I think is a great thing)
  • 11 0
 To me this is geo and travel is the ideal everyday trail bike.
  • 11 0
 Geometry over suspension travel all day.
  • 6 0
 100%.

When the first edition of the Kona Process 111 frames came about, the market shifted - and now they're antiquated. It's been fun and interesting to see the producers finally make trail rigs that split the enduro/dh and xc rocket rig sector for people who just like to ride bikes.
  • 5 0
 Since when is nearly 5 inches of travel on a 29er short travel?
  • 2 0
 Who is saying that it's a bad thing?

There are quite a few brands that are pushing out short travel trail bikes
  • 2 0
 Yeah, to answer the article's question "First, what the heck is this thing?" I'd say "Damn near the perfect all-round mountain bike."
  • 11 0
 It's a trail bike for trails? Unholy
  • 10 1
 Oh my God, Mike Levy on a short travel bike build without a climb switch? How did you manage to ride this thing without your raging hard on getting in the way?
  • 8 0
 Recipe for a Pinkbike review sure to put a smile on the CEO's face:

1. Give Levy a bike to review without a pedal assist lever.

2. Enjoy your new role as President of Marketing.
  • 12 5
 What is up with those colours? Norco snatching defeat from the jaws of victory yet again. Just make a black one FFS!
  • 7 0
 The C3 version is in charcoal and black:
www.norco.com/bikes/2020/mountain/trail/optic-carbon/optic-c3
  • 4 2
 @norcobicycles: Disappointed in the lack of Fox/Shimano builds. Especially with the arrival of the new SLX.
  • 1 2
 @norcobicycles: C3 = poverty spec.
  • 3 0
 Finally someone is getting it. I don’t know if they are doing their size specific tubing or not, but spec your trail bikes with enduro geo and enduro parts (brakes,wheels,etc). And make the chainstays longer on larger sizes. Winning! Only thing it needs is a burlier fork. Throw a lyric or 36 up front.
  • 1 0
 Each front triangle (small, medium, large, xl) each have their own unique mold, so each frame size is specifically designed to match its size. Indeed the diameter of the DT and TT do increase with each frame size.
  • 4 0
 an aluminum version with good suspension and 11-speed XT drivetrain would be a perfect birthday present to myself for my 30th. #opticAF
  • 1 0
 No alloy version... They are treating the fluid as the alloy version for this thing I think. Even though they are a bit different!
  • 3 0
 Love the geometry of my current trail bike but don't feel like I need all its travel. Had this feeling with my last few bikes so bikes like this are exactly what I have been wanting.
  • 5 0
 finally Norco's with decent reach measurements
  • 5 1
 Clearly its a cross-trail bike. Sitting conveniently between downcountry and aggressive trail. But can you Mullet it?
  • 5 0
 Insert link to Bryn's video here ?
  • 1 0
 Interesting...I wonder how it compares to the Sight? Maybe just a bit more pep when you lay on the gas? Fairly similar numbers, not quite as slack but still. All I know is the Sight 29er may be my favorite bike of all time. That thing is so fun.
  • 6 1
 #griztour
  • 6 2
 @griztour on instagram!
  • 3 0
 This is spec'd like my "SuperSmuggler". Only I went 160mm in the front.

i.redd.it/8qtfyg0hwzp31.jpg
  • 3 0
 this is a trail bike with geo/travel that 99% of people should be riding
  • 1 2
 Based on this and the Revolver, I get the impression that Norco's just guessing with the CS length changes...

Still got the case where one size feels better than the others, and this bike's size Large has the same CS and WB as many other top tier bikes (435mm CS 1235mm WB)... not true for the other sizes. See Privateer 161's seems to put more thought into getting things tuned. Forbidden Druid kinda does too (XL kind of an exception to the formula). Seems the last Norco model to get things proportional was the Norco Range 29.
  • 1 0
 they have an XTR one, I wonder what it has for the cassette? Stans does't have the new shimano microspline freehub yet.
  • 1 0
 The Optic C1 comes with an XTR build, and a Shimano XTR M9100, 10-51T cassette. See the full spec list here: www.norco.com/bikes/2020/mountain/trail/optic-carbon/optic-c1
  • 1 0
 Looks like an amazing spec for the price, compared to Kona Process 134 and Ibis Ripley at the same price.
  • 1 0
 Piggly-back DH shock. Two inner-triange bottle mounts. Good build for the cost. Tight paint.
  • 1 2
 So approx 800mm front centre and 435mm rear centre?

Gravity tune? Does that mean you have to defy gravity to weigh the front end? Like do a handstand on the bar?
  • 2 0
 NO MORE 27,5 ??? Frown
  • 1 1
 the question is can you fit 27.5+
  • 3 0
 @garb0: The question is why would you want to?
  • 1 0
 Some people still like 275x2.8 tires.
  • 1 2
 Every bike is started to look the same. Everyones jumping on the Horst-link suspension design and calling in something "unique".
  • 6 0
 Yeah, darn Norco jumping on Horst link for the first time in 2020. Those jerks!
  • 3 0
 Actually Norco was one of the few if not only the one who have been making Horstlinks the longest. They were paying Specialized for the lic. and if you noticed they always had a FSR Patent -Specialized sticker on the chainstays or somewhere on the frames. Now that the patent expired last year, you are right everyone and their dog are making horst link versions in some shape or form. Guess they can't knock the desire to isolate those pesky braking forces... #singlepivotwoes
  • 1 0
 I see in the video its DT swiss hubs, no problem then
  • 2 1
 very Smuggleresque. even longer though. a very cool looking bike.
  • 2 1
 Still with the trash bottom bracket standards I see.
  • 1 0
 Buy it, chuck the 29s and put some 650Bs on that bih!
  • 1 0
 #downcountry
  • 2 2
 Not usually one to complain, but that purple color... it ain't it.
  • 1 0
 Only issue: Press-Fit.
  • 1 3
 The colors and graphics look kinda CCM/Giant like.

Nice bike though!
  • 1 0
 All these colours come right out of norco's catalogue from a few years ago. Throwbacks galore!
Below threshold threads are hidden

