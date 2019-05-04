Video: Rocket Air Team Battle Highlights

PRESS RELEASE: Swatch Rocket Air
The birthday bash has begun: Team North America dug deep to win the Team Battle on the opening day of the 10th Annual Swatch Rocket Air. Saturday, May 4, is all about who will take home the title, all the more exciting with a Swiss in the running!
The riders were in full form to kick off the birthday edition of the Swatch Rocket Air in the Thun ice rink. In the team battle, the riders from Canada and the United States join to make the North American team and winning the hearts of the Swiss crowd. After a double showdown against team Central representing Germany, Czech Republic, and Austria, the winning team was decided by the audiences applaud. In proper birthday fashion, the cake was thrown, and confetti exploded over the ice rink in celebration.
Tomorrow the world's best riders will compete for the tenth time in the final competition. The Swiss, Lucas Huppert,19, will have a say in the matter. Huppert earned himself a spot in the top 10 last year and since has provided himself in competitions around the world including 2019 Crankworx Rotorua Diamond stop. Thanks to his strong standing in the world rankings, Huppert is guaranteed a spot in the finals. Besides the main event tomorrow at 7 pm CET, several side events for the whole family are offered on the event grounds. To close out the event the legendary Big Baang Party will be celebrated this year - true to the motto: "Party with the riders!"
The Swatch Rocket Air will be broadcast live on rocketair.ch
on Saturday, May 4 at 7 pm CET. All details about the program can be found online at www.rocketair.ch/program
.
Photo credits: www.andremaurer.ch
