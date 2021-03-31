Video: 'Northbound' with Billy Meaclem, Daniel Cleland, & Tom Prier

Mar 31, 2021
by Josh Birkenhake  

Dad Cam footage of a recent journey to the North Island of New Zealand in search for the dirt jumps.

Riders: Daniel Cleland, Billy Meaclem, Tom Prier and Nathan Saunders a.k.a, Meanhorse.











1 Comment

  • 3 0
 SICK JUMPS! Wish we had stuff like that here in oregon.

