Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Northern Ireland Living with Propain Factory Racing
May 21, 2022
by
Propain Factory Racing
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We are in Northern Ireland, where Propain Factory Racing is headquartered.
Ben Reid shows our Australian riders, Remy and Luke, Cavehill enduro track in Belfast and after that riders jumped on mini bikes to have some proper fun before next round of UCI World Cup
Enjoy the video!
Video by: Filip Miętka @MXM Media
https://www.instagram.com/mxmmedia/
Thanks for support:
www.propain-bikes.com
www.sixpack-racing.com
www.rs-farbroller.de
www.platzangst.com/mtb/
www.ixs.com/en/bike/mtb-equipment/protektoren/
rideconcepts.com
www.sram.com/en/sram/mountain
www.sram.com/en/rockshox
www.schwalbetires.com
www.newmen-components.de/en/
www.crosscamp.com/de
Posted In:
Videos
Propain
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Commencal Unveils Prototype Enduro Bike With An Unusual Four-Bar Suspension Design
53875 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
50516 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
40631 views
Tech Randoms: Prototype Drivetrain Parts, Tires & More - Fort William DH World Cup 2022
37327 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
36226 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
35774 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022
34545 views
First Look: CoreCap Claims 'World's First Integrated Bike Computer'
32487 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008174
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments