Video: Northern Ireland Living with Propain Factory Racing

May 21, 2022
by Propain Factory Racing  


We are in Northern Ireland, where Propain Factory Racing is headquartered.

Ben Reid shows our Australian riders, Remy and Luke, Cavehill enduro track in Belfast and after that riders jumped on mini bikes to have some proper fun before next round of UCI World Cup

Enjoy the video!


Video by: Filip Miętka @MXM Media https://www.instagram.com/mxmmedia/






Posted In:
Videos Propain


