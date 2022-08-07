Video: Not Afraid to Fall - Brian Hall's Ride with Parkinson's

Aug 7, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesBrian Hall is many things—a published author, public speaker, loving partner, friend, community caretaker, and a devoted cyclist. He has dedicated his life to sharing his story with the intention of removing stigmas, transforming being the “other,” and bringing people close for intimate conversations and connection.

Brian's symptoms of Parkinson's disease started at age 14. His high school basketball coach noticed his movement was being hampered by intermittent foot cramps, as he ran the length of the basketball court.

This was the beginning of a very long and frustrating medical journey. For years, the uncertainty of Brian’s condition left him with a great deal of fear and doubt about his physical future.

Then, in 2013 almost 20 years later he got a bicycle, and his entire world changed.


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Some people are just so damn inspiring.
  • 1 0
 Thanks, Brian.





