Video: Not Your Average Fatbike Ride at Highland MTB Park

Feb 2, 2019
by Jonathan Emery  


TEAM GRANITE
COMING OUT OF
HIBERNATION

Winter in the east brings a form of hibernation, from that first cold snap where your fingers sting for the first few minutes of a ride to the end of mud season. I've often wondered "why do I live where the air hurts my face?" I don't really know why, other than it's where I'm from.

Local pro enduro rider Tucker makes all his own bikes out of steel and isn't afraid to test his welding skills by sending reef drop


Some choose to leave the bike, strap some planks to their feet and throw themselves down the slopes. It's a nice change of pace, cross training if you will. Team Granite members, myself included choose to continue the enduro mentality, earning our turns even on the skis or snowboard.


Highland Mountain OG Glenn swore he would never ride a fatbike, I guess pigs do fly


We jumped at the opportunity and came out of hibernation to earn some descents on the fatbikes at Highland Mountain on groomed bike park trails. Fatduro? As some may know they are our main sponsor, it's our home base, our training grounds, and we love them.



Left: Yours truly has been riding fatbikes for years waiting for this kind of stuff to open up to fatbiking Right: Tuckers 2nd attempt at the frozen seesaw, the first try didn't go so well


So come out of hibernation as the lifts will be spinning for DH fatbiking, Saturday February 16th for the annual Winter Woolly Event And contact the mountain for other opportunities to Fatduro.



Left: Tucker picking lines on Maiden Right: Nathan with his signature power frown, maybe it's because he's sending on a full rigid


  • + 6
 Wife: ...a Fatbike?? WTF, Just how many bikes does one person need?
Me: Just one for each of YOUR personalities dear.
  • + 1
 Hahaha! Wow ????
  • + 1
 Rick Flair rides better than I thought.
  • + 2
 I bought a fatbike after a harsh snowy winter, then broke my other bike. I have the fatty and a DH bike, and while it may not be the best bike for every situation is been my primary bike for years. I have yet to find a situation where it is not a blast to ride!
  • + 2
 I love getting loose on a fatbike, get to drift all you want without damaging the trail, everything gets sketchier at speed. Its just super fun, although the climbs are worse
  • + 3
 I rode there for the first winter woolley in a blizzard.... Good times!! wish the conditions were this good!!! Great vid
  • + 3
 Such a feel good video! Great sends!
  • + 1
 I want a DH fatbike.....after making my primary trail bike a fat bike---there is no way back. I've even debated selling my Trek Ticket for a PK fat ripper
  • + 1
 dear rock shock here's why you need to put a 35mm stantion on the bluto! fatbikers can rip too

