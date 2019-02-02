Video: Not Your Average Fatbike Ride at Highland MTB Park

Local pro enduro rider Tucker makes all his own bikes out of steel and isn't afraid to test his welding skills by sending reef drop

Highland Mountain OG Glenn swore he would never ride a fatbike, I guess pigs do fly

Left: Yours truly has been riding fatbikes for years waiting for this kind of stuff to open up to fatbiking Right: Tuckers 2nd attempt at the frozen seesaw, the first try didn't go so well

Left: Tucker picking lines on Maiden Right: Nathan with his signature power frown, maybe it's because he's sending on a full rigid