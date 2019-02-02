Video: Not Your Average Fatbike Ride at Highland MTB Park

Winter in the east brings a form of hibernation, from that first cold snap where your fingers sting for the first few minutes of a ride to the end of mud season. I've often wondered "why do I live where the air hurts my face?" I don't really know why, other than it's where I'm from. Local pro enduro rider Tucker makes all his own bikes out of steel and isn't afraid to test his welding skills by sending reef drop
Some choose to leave the bike, strap some planks to their feet and throw themselves down the slopes. It's a nice change of pace, cross training if you will. Team Granite members, myself included choose to continue the enduro mentality, earning our turns even on the skis or snowboard.
We jumped at the opportunity and came out of hibernation to earn some descents on the fatbikes at Highland Mountain on groomed bike park trails. Fatduro? As some may know they are our main sponsor, it's our home base, our training grounds, and we love them. Left: Yours truly has been riding fatbikes for years waiting for this kind of stuff to open up to fatbiking Right: Tuckers 2nd attempt at the frozen seesaw, the first try didn't go so well
So come out of hibernation as the lifts will be spinning for DH fatbiking, Saturday February 16th for the annual Winter Woolly Event
And contact the mountain for other opportunities to Fatduro. Left: Tucker picking lines on Maiden Right: Nathan with his signature power frown, maybe it's because he's sending on a full rigid
For more content subscribe Here
and follow Here
Thanks to
Highland MTB Park
Highland MTN Bike Shop
Red Brick Clothing
Daniels Equipment
Zoic Clothing
Handup Gloves
Ryno Power Sports Suppliments
Cycles Etc.
Vittoria Tires
ODI Grips
Nox Composites
9 Comments
Me: Just one for each of YOUR personalities dear.
Post a Comment