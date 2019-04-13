VIDEOS

Video: Not Your Typical Timo Pritzel Edit

Apr 13, 2019
by Timo Pritzel  
Not your typical Bike Video

by PritzelTimo
Not your typical bike video, but it still has some flips in it!

I wanted to do what feels right, I wanted to show what I love the most at the moment. I mean, I am 42 years old and I have been a fighter all my life so it is a big step to admit that I love cross country riding in my local forest.

Really, I mean as a cool BMXer I thought cross country (or call it enduro when you want to) was a bit boring.

For me, it's also a much needed recharge of my batteries to go into nature and not hear cars, feel the energy of the trees and sharing that with my daughter. That's the biggest ride of life, to see your own child growing up and being a mirror of yourself so often.

And this is what people do most of the time - grab their bike and have a ride in the nearby nature when they have a bit of time.

Screen Shots from the new Video

Balance is key in life. We always say we don't have time and then we spend 2-4 hours on our phone / computer everyday often wasting time completely! That's 9 years of your life in front of the screen wasted!! Imagine that, lying in your death bed and thinking life was great but those 9 years looking at a phone were stupid.

80% of teenagers these days sleep with their phone under the pillow, sadly not turned off. Electro smog is a whole other subject but I won't get into it now. But yes, I talk about it because I waste time in front of the screen as well and I want to get better at it.

I see this as a yoga teacher. People are 'on the run' the whole time, are not feeling themselves, are in the fight or flight modus, pushed higher with sugar and caffeine. Running all the time and not feeling themselves, not being in the moment.

This example makes it pretty clear. Imagine you have 2 batteries (your kidneys, your life energy) and it's ok to get one battery empty and use the reserve battery every once in a while! But if you overdo it you are always in the yang energy and if the reserve battery empties as well you have a 'burn out'. Its a long road and hard work to build those batteries back up!

This is quite a personal video, it does not get more personal than showing your own child and, as a man, to show your feminine (yin) soft side. Oops I said that.

Showing myself is something that I learned on my journey as a yoga teacher and through lots of other self development workshops, weird, esoteric stuff. And I am fine with that I can't make everybody happy or I might trigger some people. It's so important to be authentic for myself. I started with yoga because of my body screaming and not getting help from the western medicine. As well started with self development programmes in my mid-20s because I was really successful in the outside world but often felt really unhappy have inside and alone and I wanted to understand why!

I can tell you that I struggle at the moment what my next big dreams will be after I lived my bike dream for so long and have accomplished much. Something that many athletes can relate to. Those big life questions, what is my purpose in life? What do I want to leave behind? What makes me happy? Who can I inspire and help? What is life about? What life do you want to live? What is really important to you? What dreams do you want to live? What would you do if you would not have fear of failure?

Don't get me wrong, I love cycling and will continue my bike dream, it's just that I need more now and want to keep progressing as a human being.

I am lucky that I found another passion- yoga and that I can combine these 2 things together and that this is an awesome Job!! ( La Palma Bike & Yoga Camp)

Being a teacher, I learned a lot about myself as well and I believe that's what's really needed is that you feel yourself and look at what comes up and needs to be looked at. This was really important for me so I don’t pass on my old stuff to my child and for my own freedom.

As an athlete I have discipline, but with real life things like paperwork and deadlines, I struggle. Often I create stress just so I have the ass kick to get on with my to do list. When you don't have a deadline as a self employed Person its even harder. No lie, I wrote most of the text here when I pretended that I have a dead line from the bathtub water.

I blame it to the adrenaline years but now I am pretty much only fully awake when I jump in the cold water or I'm on my bike or yoga mat. Or when laugh with my daughter or meditate below a tree. I am tired when I waste time and don't do the right thing.

There are some prices to pay when you've acted like it's ok to jump out of a three story building onto hard clay for years, and that's a constant learning curve for me to see what my body needs at the moment and how I can heal those crashes. The good thing is that I can help my yoga students now quite often because I know how most injuries feel like - "turn shit into fertiliser".

I like that these days its more talked about that freeride pros have a lot of mental pressures as well. Just watching those guys shred events like Crankworx & Rampage season by season is not the easiest job for your system!

I had it a bit easier stepping over as a BMX Pro when a No Foot one hand was the shit in MTB and New World Dirsorder (BIG Thanks to Axel Fostfedt & Derek Westerlund/ freeride Entertainment & John Cowan & Ted Tempany) helped me have a name in the MTB Scene quickly when kids still knew what a DVD was!

So here a few memories for those who where not born when I already did my first Fflips. Time flies. I talked a lot about showing my soft side and getting older but it does not mean I can't throw down anymore. Here is some proof .

NWD3 john Gibson
John Gibson Picture 2003 New World Disorder 3

Alexanderplatz 2005 NWD 5 Shooting
NWD 5 Berlin Shooting

My foot does remind me quite often about this Crankworx Stunt!
My Favorite pic 2008 Anti Days of Thunder Pic by Mattias Fredriksson
Norway Anti Days of Thunder 2008( the first "Fest Series Style Event I would say)

Pic by Mattias Fredriksson
AUDININES 2018
Audi Nines 2018.

Home Traills Pic by Viktor Strasse


No I did not paint that tree blue! Guess why and win a free Eco Friendly Triple2 Clothing T -Shirt ! Smile

Screen Shots from the new Video

my meditation tree.
My favourite Tree


14 Comments

  • + 11
 Very inspirational man. I have a daughter due in two months and can fully relate. I can't wait to share this bike life with her. Keep living the good life. All the best.
  • + 2
 Approaching upper 30s myself with 3yo twin girls and a 4mo son. What a great video, and something I’ve been doing more myself too. It’s working well to keep that balance and it’s just as fun if not more so seeing their huge smiles on their striders as I wheelie alongside.
  • + 3
 What's a good kids seat like as shown in this video. Available in the UK ideally.
  • + 3
 Hiya! Timo is using a Mac Ride with his daughter. We are www.mac-ride.com. We have only one website, in USD, BUT we ship from Kendal, England to all of the EU. So, there are no import fees for you, and shipping is swift! We'd love to have you and your crew jump on!
  • + 1
 So the blue lighting gel makes the blue decals and stuff "pop" for the photo
  • + 1
 Hey Timo, to turn the true blue. You used a blue lighting gel right? Did I win?
  • + 2
 Love. The forties are the best.
  • + 1
 You didn't paint the tree blue because paint is bad for trees
  • + 2
 That was lovely! Thanks
  • + 2
 Absolutely Beautiful!!!
  • + 2
 Macride rules!
  • + 1
 Why thank you!Smile
  • + 2
 @Mac-Ride: Of course you do! We will provide you more content this summer!
Audric and Fanny
  • + 1
 So nice

