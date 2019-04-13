Video: Not Your Typical Timo Pritzel Edit

Not your typical bike video, but it still has some flips in it!
I wanted to do what feels right, I wanted to show what I love the most at the moment. I mean, I am 42 years old and I have been a fighter all my life so it is a big step to admit that I love cross country riding in my local forest.
Really, I mean as a cool BMXer I thought cross country (or call it enduro when you want to) was a bit boring.
For me, it's also a much needed recharge of my batteries to go into nature and not hear cars, feel the energy of the trees and sharing that with my daughter. That's the biggest ride of life, to see your own child growing up and being a mirror of yourself so often.
And this is what people do most of the time - grab their bike and have a ride in the nearby nature when they have a bit of time.
Balance is key in life. We always say we don't have time and then we spend 2-4 hours on our phone / computer everyday often wasting time completely! That's 9 years of your life in front of the screen wasted!! Imagine that, lying in your death bed and thinking life was great but those 9 years looking at a phone were stupid.
80% of teenagers these days sleep with their phone under the pillow, sadly not turned off. Electro smog is a whole other subject but I won't get into it now. But yes, I talk about it because I waste time in front of the screen as well and I want to get better at it.
I see this as a yoga teacher. People are 'on the run' the whole time, are not feeling themselves, are in the fight or flight modus, pushed higher with sugar and caffeine. Running all the time and not feeling themselves, not being in the moment.
This example makes it pretty clear. Imagine you have 2 batteries (your kidneys, your life energy) and it's ok to get one battery empty and use the reserve battery every once in a while! But if you overdo it you are always in the yang energy and if the reserve battery empties as well you have a 'burn out'. Its a long road and hard work to build those batteries back up!
This is quite a personal video, it does not get more personal than showing your own child and, as a man, to show your feminine (yin) soft side. Oops I said that.
Showing myself is something that I learned on my journey as a yoga teacher and through lots of other self development workshops, weird, esoteric stuff. And I am fine with that I can't make everybody happy or I might trigger some people. It's so important to be authentic for myself. I started with yoga because of my body screaming and not getting help from the western medicine. As well started with self development programmes in my mid-20s because I was really successful in the outside world but often felt really unhappy have inside and alone and I wanted to understand why!
I can tell you that I struggle at the moment what my next big dreams will be after I lived my bike dream for so long and have accomplished much. Something that many athletes can relate to. Those big life questions, what is my purpose in life? What do I want to leave behind? What makes me happy? Who can I inspire and help? What is life about? What life do you want to live? What is really important to you? What dreams do you want to live? What would you do if you would not have fear of failure?
Don't get me wrong, I love cycling and will continue my bike dream, it's just that I need more now and want to keep progressing as a human being.
I am lucky that I found another passion- yoga and that I can combine these 2 things together and that this is an awesome Job
!!
Being a teacher, I learned a lot about myself as well and I believe that's what's really needed is that you feel yourself and look at what comes up and needs to be looked at. This was really important for me so I don’t pass on my old stuff to my child and for my own freedom.
As an athlete I have discipline, but with real life things like paperwork and deadlines, I struggle. Often I create stress just so I have the ass kick to get on with my to do list. When you don't have a deadline as a self employed Person its even harder. No lie, I wrote most of the text here when I pretended that I have a dead line from the bathtub water.
I blame it to the adrenaline years but now I am pretty much only fully awake when I jump in the cold water or I'm on my bike or yoga mat. Or when laugh with my daughter or meditate below a tree. I am tired when I waste time and don't do the right thing.
There are some prices to pay when you've acted like it's ok to jump out of a three story building onto hard clay for years, and that's a constant learning curve for me to see what my body needs at the moment and how I can heal those crashes. The good thing is that I can help my yoga students now quite often because I know how most injuries feel like - "turn shit into fertiliser".
I like that these days its more talked about that freeride pros have a lot of mental pressures as well. Just watching those guys shred events like Crankworx & Rampage season by season is not the easiest job for your system!
I had it a bit easier stepping over as a BMX Pro when a No Foot one hand was the shit in MTB and New World Dirsorder (BIG Thanks to Axel Fostfedt & Derek Westerlund/ freeride Entertainment & John Cowan & Ted Tempany) helped me have a name in the MTB Scene quickly when kids still knew what a DVD was!
So here a few memories for those who where not born when I already did my first Fflips. Time flies. I talked a lot about showing my soft side and getting older but it does not mean I can't throw down anymore. Here is some proof .

