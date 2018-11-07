VIDEOS

Video: Not Your Typical XC Ride With Chris Akrigg

Nov 7, 2018
by Mongoose Bicycles  

It's anything but a typical XC ride with Mongoose pro Chris Akrigg. Check out his insane repertoire of skills on his new Tyax Pro 29". Best to listen with headphones on!

MENTIONS: @mongoosebikes


18 Comments

  • + 7
 Dear Mongoose, Please release a new bike every week so we can have 52 Chris Akrigg videos a year instead of ~1.5. TIA
  • + 3
 I mean sure that is some super awesome riding but I’ll be damned if he isn’t utilising that huge bottle cage mounting area....
  • + 2
 Don't need it. Puddle water is the best water.
  • + 1
 I love Chris Akrigg as much as the next guy, and I have nothing against Mongoose, but I don't recall the last time I saw a Mongoose anywhere. They come across as a cheap superstore brand. Long since removed from the 80s or 90s when they were big for BMX. Maybe they still are big in BMX... But MTB, name me another sponsored rider? I think that guy that everybody used to hate at Rampage for stealing lines rode for them maybe.
  • + 2
 You missed Rampage I'm guessing?
.....DJ Brandt @peddlepusher15
  • + 1
 There are 2886 complete enduro bikes in the classifieds at the moment (Europe only) . Two are mongoose. One of those is a bike from 1992.
  • + 1
 greg watts, paul genovese, brayden barett-hay. from what i hear, DJ has nothing but good things to say about them, also.
  • + 1
 @unclesomebody:
When bikes are as awesome as Mongoose no one sells them.
How much is that ‘92?
Gotta be like a hunnid grand
  • + 1
 This is the kind of riding I love to see best. Also, good to see this is apparently the future of WC XC racing. Bring it on!
  • + 2
 Why doesn’t mongoose just make a sub brand for their nicer bikes?
  • + 2
 please call it Meerkat
  • + 1
 @underhawk: That's a 2-up riding style on a motorcycle as well
  • + 1
 Always has been and always will be such a stylish beast! Climbs even without the rock features were insane
  • + 1
 Wow, even Mongoose cutting back frame sponsorships.
  • + 1
 It look's like someone's here a bit....INSANE Big Grin ! Great!
  • + 2
 Mega!
  • + 1
 Camera tricks....
  • + 1
 This is SO RAD!!

