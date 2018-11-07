Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Not Your Typical XC Ride With Chris Akrigg
Nov 7, 2018
by
Mongoose Bicycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's anything but a typical XC ride with Mongoose pro Chris Akrigg. Check out his insane repertoire of skills on his new Tyax Pro 29". Best to listen with headphones on!
MENTIONS:
@mongoosebikes
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
5 Surprisingly Nice Catalogue Frames - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
67286 views
Here's a New Standard We Should Get Behind - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
55767 views
Review: Box Two 11-Speed Drivetrain
46011 views
Braking News from Taiwan - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
42121 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Have an Air or Coil Sprung Shock on Your Trail Bike?
41757 views
Gearbox Shifters, Hairnet Helmets, & Magnetic Hubs - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
40976 views
Tech Briefing: 2019 Bikes, Disc Protectors, Dropper Posts & More - November 2018
40374 views
Must Watch: Kirt Voreis' "Here to Slay" is a Banger
37643 views
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 7
Sardine
(38 mins ago)
Dear Mongoose, Please release a new bike every week so we can have 52 Chris Akrigg videos a year instead of ~1.5. TIA
[Reply]
+ 3
jimoxbox
(43 mins ago)
I mean sure that is some super awesome riding but I’ll be damned if he isn’t utilising that huge bottle cage mounting area....
[Reply]
+ 2
IamTheDogEzra
(37 mins ago)
Don't need it. Puddle water is the best water.
[Reply]
+ 1
clarky78
(36 mins ago)
I love Chris Akrigg as much as the next guy, and I have nothing against Mongoose, but I don't recall the last time I saw a Mongoose anywhere. They come across as a cheap superstore brand. Long since removed from the 80s or 90s when they were big for BMX. Maybe they still are big in BMX... But MTB, name me another sponsored rider? I think that guy that everybody used to hate at Rampage for stealing lines rode for them maybe.
[Reply]
+ 2
rideitall-bmx-dh-road-unicycle
(34 mins ago)
You missed Rampage I'm guessing?
.....DJ Brandt
@peddlepusher15
[Reply]
+ 1
unclesomebody
(24 mins ago)
There are 2886 complete enduro bikes in the classifieds at the moment (Europe only) . Two are mongoose. One of those is a bike from 1992.
[Reply]
+ 1
underhawk
(20 mins ago)
greg watts, paul genovese, brayden barett-hay. from what i hear, DJ has nothing but good things to say about them, also.
[Reply]
+ 1
kubaner
(6 mins ago)
@unclesomebody
:
When bikes are as awesome as Mongoose no one sells them.
How much is that ‘92?
Gotta be like a hunnid grand
[Reply]
+ 1
vinay
(25 mins ago)
This is the kind of riding I love to see best. Also, good to see this is apparently the future of WC XC racing. Bring it on!
[Reply]
+ 2
Aiden-Gowans
(31 mins ago)
Why doesn’t mongoose just make a sub brand for their nicer bikes?
[Reply]
+ 2
underhawk
(18 mins ago)
please call it Meerkat
[Reply]
+ 1
krashDH85
(10 mins ago)
@underhawk
: That's a 2-up riding style on a motorcycle as well
[Reply]
+ 1
sewer-rat
(35 mins ago)
Always has been and always will be such a stylish beast! Climbs even without the rock features were insane
[Reply]
+ 1
raditude
(24 mins ago)
Wow, even Mongoose cutting back frame sponsorships.
[Reply]
+ 1
MethodMan31
(37 mins ago)
It look's like someone's here a bit....INSANE
! Great!
[Reply]
+ 2
Conm
(47 mins ago)
Mega!
[Reply]
+ 1
kubaner
(32 mins ago)
Camera tricks....
[Reply]
+ 1
bubbleheadmtb
(44 mins ago)
This is SO RAD!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035051
Mobile Version of Website
18 Comments
.....DJ Brandt @peddlepusher15
When bikes are as awesome as Mongoose no one sells them.
How much is that ‘92?
Gotta be like a hunnid grand
Post a Comment