VIDEOS

Video: Nothing But Fun on a Week Long Trip to Morzine

Sep 27, 2018
by ZacMichaelides  


OUT ON BIKES
\\ Morzine Trip 2018 //

Each year, like hundreds of others, we make a trip to the mountain biking mecca of Europe; Morzine. This year we made sure to document our whole trip and this is the end result of what happens when you and your best mates have no plans but just having fun!

The first day involved many trains (Wease leading out Willy G and Matt)!

While the boys were doing plenty of trains, Zac couldn't help but session some of the famous Super Morzine jumps.

Wease soon joined in and showed off his racing background with a scrub!

The boys didn't take long to get to work and here we see them checking footage of Wease smashing some roots.

Willy G and Max couldn't wait to catch another lift straight to the top, while Matt took a moment to relax after endless laps!

All the riding from the week resulted in this video from Matt. We all feel so lucky to have this to look back on as we grow up and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

Thank you for taking the time out of your day to relive our week of fun in the Alps!



Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
80789 views
Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away
58291 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
57018 views
Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Air Forks
53944 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
52001 views
GPS Gadgets, French Toast Gel, and Hope's Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
51228 views
Video: What Tools Do the EWS Pros Carry?
50312 views
Just Keep it Rolling: How Ruaridh Cunningham‘s Destroyed Wheel Made it Through EWS Ainsa
45373 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Pure edit, so much good vibes. Love it!
  • + 1
 They closed lifts way too early on this year

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024609
Mobile Version of Website