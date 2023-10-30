Video: Nothing For Granted ft. Ben Thompson

Oct 30, 2023
by Troy Lee Designs  

Words: Troy Lee Designs

Born and raised in Squamish, BC Ben Thompson is living his dream and at the same time, taking nothing for granted. Watch the behind the scenes look of Ben Thompson's Red Bull Joyride debut where he earned Rider of the Day honors.

Follow Ben Thompson on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/benthompson...

https://troyleedesigns.com/

Director, Editor, Cinematography: Ohad Nir
Additional Cinematography: Joshua Failla & Liam Irvine
Featuring: Ben Thompson, Tom Van Steenbergen, Brandon Semenuk, Nicholi Rogatkin, Monte Thompson, Jen Thompson, Kai Thompson
Sounds: Keith White Audio

Posted In:
Videos Cannondale Troy Lee Designs Ben Thompson


Author Info:
troyleedesigns avatar

Member since Aug 4, 2007
24 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
81112 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
55351 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
54778 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
53857 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
53292 views
Field Test: Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
45617 views
Slack Randoms: Honda's eMTB Concept, Explosive Popcorn Makers, Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries & More
36710 views
Review: DVO Onyx SC D1 Enduro Fork
36672 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Rad!





Newsletter Signup


Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046549
Mobile Version of Website