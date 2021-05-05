Video: Nothing Like Riding The Local's Classic

Story By: Gavin Mclean
Everyone has a trail that they know like the back of their hand. A trail that always comes to mind when you think about riding. You end up knowing every detail, whether it’s the most sketchy roots when it’s wet out, or that one rock you use to mark your favourite line so that you can hit that corner just right. After more than ten years of riding in the Comox Valley, Old Boot has become that trail for me. It’s a trail I can honestly say I have ridden more than anyone. When no one was around to ride, after school, or on a week off from work, it was always my go to trail - hiking laps by myself. There is no doubt that all the time I have spent out there has shaped the way I ride my bike.
When Scott Bell, Jarrett Lindal, and I first spoke about making a video together our goal from the start was just to have fun and make something we were all stoked on. We realized that our idea of making something in one weekend was not going to happen once we decided we wanted to get a couple of shots with Scott’s cable cam. With no pressure to create something for anyone but ourselves, we took our time and let it all come together as naturally as possible. From start to finish this project was nothing but laughs and good times, which is exactly what we were there for.
Scott in action
Jarrett - the Pan Shot Hunter
I feel beyond lucky to have had the opportunity to work with Scott and Jarrett on something I've always dreamed of creating. They are incredibly talented visual artists and have an amazing eye for making everything they see flow so perfectly. It feels truly surreal to see the realization of this project come to life. I'd like to also give a major thank you to the trail builders: Jeff Beaston, Ross Duzbury, and Mario Fehrenberg, the original trail builders, and the rebuild crew; Casey Schoenfelder, Curtis Blackburn, Niels Meyer, Rian Plante, and Milo Christie. Additional thank you to Forbidden Bike Company, Beaufort Cycles, Stephan Pelletier, Ollie Blight, Keenan Bujotzek, Marin Pearce, and Dillon Robson, Chris Snodgrass, Stan Novotny, Melinda Tymm for their hard work, support, and contribution to this project.
It's quite literally a green room
K’one-is (Queneesh) Glacier stands tall over the trails in the Comox Valley.
Probably laughing at Scott and Jarrett fighting over the perfect shooting angleCable Camera Behind the Scenes
Rider: Gavin Mclean
Photography: Jarrett Lindal
Cinematography and Post Production: Scott Bell
