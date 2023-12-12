Video: Freeriding with Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, & Tyler McCaul in 'Nothing's Like Utah'

Words
: Marzocchi
While Freeride Entertaiment were filming the Nothing’s for Free film, Marzocchi riders Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, and Tyler McCaul linked up on a classic Utah freeride road trip. Between campfires, beers, and questionable RV driving, we find them riding some big lines and hits while exploring what the old and new world of Utah Freeriding means to them.
|This was the first time I realized that I have 10 years on the other guys I'm riding with, and that was a trip to realize!—Tyler McCaul
|Riding that fine line while dropping into something questionable is a feeling that never gets old to me—Tyler McCaul
|Utah is special for me, since it's so easy to freeride there without really having to work the ground like we always have to at home—Brage Vestavik comparing riding in Norway versus the malleable terrain of Utah
Video - Freeride Entertainment
Photos - Ale Di Lullo
Learn more about their gear at Marzocchi.com