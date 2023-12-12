Video: Freeriding with Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, & Tyler McCaul in 'Nothing's Like Utah'

Dec 12, 2023
by Marzocchi MTB Suspension  

Words: Marzocchi

While Freeride Entertaiment were filming the Nothing’s for Free film, Marzocchi riders Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, and Tyler McCaul linked up on a classic Utah freeride road trip. Between campfires, beers, and questionable RV driving, we find them riding some big lines and hits while exploring what the old and new world of Utah Freeriding means to them.

Photo by Ale Di Lullo

bigquotesThis was the first time I realized that I have 10 years on the other guys I'm riding with, and that was a trip to realize!Tyler McCaul

Photo by Ale Di Lullo
Jaxson Riddle stoked after another big day throwing shapes in the desert.

Photo by Ale Di Lullo
Brage and Tyler sending it down some natural lines.Both running the Bomber 58 and Bomber Air shock to conquer the harsh terrain.

bigquotesRiding that fine line while dropping into something questionable is a feeling that never gets old to meTyler McCaul

Photo by Ale Di Lullo

bigquotesUtah is special for me, since it's so easy to freeride there without really having to work the ground like we always have to at homeBrage Vestavik comparing riding in Norway versus the malleable terrain of Utah

Video - Freeride Entertainment
Photos - Ale Di Lullo

Learn more about their gear at Marzocchi.com

