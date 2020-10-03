Video: Nove Mesto XCC Short Track Round 2 Highlights

After an exhilarating first round of racing in Nove Mesto na Morave, we return to Short Track action! Kicking things off in much drier conditions than Tuesday's race, conditions resulted in a fast and frantic battle for the world's best cross country mountain bikers.



Watch as drama unfolds between Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Evie Richards in yet another fantastic sprint finish while Short Track maestro Henrique Avancini snatches another victory in the men's with another tight sprint to the line. — Red Bull