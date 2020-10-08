Video: Nove Mesto XCO Highlights - Round 1 & 2

Oct 8, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesThe mountain bike season has returned with a bang. Recap all of the racing and find out who won big during the brilliant Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup week in the Czech Republic.

The iconic Czech venue of Nové Město is a race that everyone in the Cross-Country (XCO) World Cup field looks forward to – and this year is host to two back-to-back races! The relentless 3.9km course is a true test for competitors, that's thanks to hard technical climbs being followed by rocky, rooty and fast descents that means there's little time to recover from the onslaught. Red Bull


